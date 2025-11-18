FROM DONUTS TO DREAMS—MOBI’S FREE BUSINESS COURSES SERVE A VITAL NICHE IN THE ENTREPRENEURSHIP ECOSYSTEM

MOBI's curriculum is accessible, understandable and actionable. Create an account to enroll in a course or browse the topics that are of greatest interest. Drew Starbird, MOBI Executive Director and Leavey School of Business Professor of Information Systems and Analytics shares remarks at the MOBI 10th Anniversary reception held on November 11, 2025. MOBI Team at the 10th Anniversary reception: Paulina Ordoñez, Annasofia Zuleta, Jill Martin, Drew Starbird, and Trish Kalbas-Schmidt.

My Own Business Institute Celebrates 10 Years at SCU, Fueling Confidence and Dreams for 3M People around the World with Free Entrepreneurship Education

MOBI fills a critical gap in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. By removing barriers to education, we’re helping aspiring entrepreneurs take their first step toward economic empowerment.” — Drew Starbird, Ph.D., MOBI Executive Director

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Own Business Institute ( MOBI ), a community engagement initiative providing free online entrepreneurship education around the world, today commemorates ten years of empowering entrepreneurs at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business Started by Yum Yum Donuts founder Phil Holland and his wife Peggy to help rebuild Los Angeles communities after the devastating 1992 riots, MOBI has created a global presence and filled a critical gap in the entrepreneurship ecosystem—all for free. MOBI’s mission is to start businesses and create jobs, without making assumptions about a student's educational background, business experience, or technical aptitude.MOBI students and alumni represent 249 countries and territories, but its reach and impact extend far beyond geographical boundaries. With the help of over 120 partners around the globe, MOBI brings its curriculum to those who need and want it most. MOBI partners include economic development organizations, nonprofits, educational institutions—such as high schools, community colleges, universities, and Extension programs—vocational training centers, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), employment assistance and readiness programs, and more.“MOBI’s focus on accessibility, worldwide reach, and collaboration not only provides support for entrepreneurs from all walks of life, it also advances the strategic priorities of the Leavey School of Business and the broader University,” said Ed Grier, dean of the Leavey School of Business. “By opening the doors of entrepreneurship and introducing future leaders to Santa Clara University, MOBI is helping us achieve our goals for accessibility, access, and the pursuit of a more just, humane, and sustainable world.”Within the landscape of entrepreneurship education, MOBI stands out for its altruistic mission, commitment to accessibility, and university affiliation. Every MOBI student is eligible to earn a Certificate of Completion from Santa Clara University. To date approximately 22,000 online learners have earned a Certificate of Completion, and its English and Spanish websites are visited by over 400,000 users each year.“At MOBI, we like to turn uncertainty into opportunity. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur with a new business idea or a business owner who wants to expand and grow, MOBI can give you the tools and knowledge you need,” said Drew Starbird, MOBI executive director and Leavey School of Business professor of information systems and analytics. “Our inspiring partners help us reach underserved communities and work with us to develop programs that support and empower new entrepreneurs.”MOBI’s partners integrate its free curriculum, 24/7 learning platform, and extensive resources into their local programs, bringing entrepreneurship education to their participants in unique and impactful ways.- In Austin, Texas, Jail to Jobs uses MOBI to support youth transitioning from incarceration.- In Silicon Valley and Mexico, the Latino Business Foundation Silicon Valley (LBFSV) empowers small and micro-business owners to build a solid business foundation.- At Alabama A&M University, MOBI’s curriculum is incorporated into Extension programs to cultivate entrepreneurship across communities.“MOBI has been able to provide an incredible opportunity for our community members, locally in Silicon Valley as well as in Mexico,” said Jesus Flores, president and CEO of LBFSV. “MOBI provides the basic foundation for people who want to start a business and for those already operating one who are looking to improve efficiency, organization, or apply for a loan.”“MOBI fills a critical gap in the entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Starbird. “By removing barriers to education, we’re helping aspiring entrepreneurs take their first step toward economic empowerment.”MOBI continues to build upon its momentum, consistently offering new topics, courses, and learning options. In March 2024 MOBI expanded its commitment to accessibility by introducing MOBI On Demand, a selection of curriculum sessions available in audio and video learning modes in addition to MOBI’s traditional text-based experience.To learn more about MOBI and its free online entrepreneurship courses, visit www.scu.edu/mobi or www.scu.edu/mobiespanol About the My Own Business InstituteThe My Own Business Institute (MOBI) at Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business is the world’s leading provider of free online entrepreneurship education. MOBI students and alumni represent 249 countries and territories recognized by the International Standardization Organization. MOBI partners with over 120 organizations and institutions around the world to bring free online entrepreneurship education to those who need and want it most. The MOBI curriculum and website are based on the work of Phil Holland, a successful entrepreneur and author of The Entrepreneur’s Guide. MOBI was generously gifted to Santa Clara University in 2014 by Phil and his wife Peggy, an accomplished school teacher and administrator, along with an endowment, valued at $22 million at the time of transfer, to ensure that the organization and its accompanying websites would flourish into the future and continue to support the vital social and economic contributions of small businesses worldwide. The My Own Business Institute was founded and provided courses from SCU in 2015.

About MOBI: Free Online Entrepreneurship Education Starts Here

