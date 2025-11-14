Veterans Day Celebrated with Graduation from Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court

On November 12, 2025, the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court in Kearney celebrated Veterans Day with a special graduation ceremony honoring participant Eric Nesiba, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, along with all Veterans Treatment Court participants, Veteran Mentors, and team members. The event marked Eric’s successful completion of an intensive program featuring comprehensive mental health treatment, close community supervision, and full accountability. Veterans Treatment Court Judge John Marsh presided over the ceremony, and program graduate Alyssa Bourbon delivered the keynote address.

Veterans Treatment Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court's goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For more of the story click here: Central News Channel Nebraska.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (308) 379-5473

Picture courtesy of Central News Channel Nebraska.