Jordan Law Named Among 2026 Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers®

Jordan Law earns top 2026 Best Law Firms® rankings in personal injury and insurance law, reflecting proven trial experience and strong client focus.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Law, a leading Denver personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers®—one of the legal industry’s most trusted benchmarks for excellence.

Each year, Best Lawyers® conducts a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and in-depth firm analysis. For the 2026 rankings, more than 110,000 clients provided over 200,000 evaluations nationwide—making this year’s distinction especially meaningful.

Jordan Law’s 2026 Rankings

Regional Tier 1 – Colorado – Insurance Law

Regional Tier 1 – Colorado – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 2 – Colorado – Litigation – Insurance

“This recognition is truly about our clients,” said Jason Jordan, Founding Attorney of Jordan Law. “Every case represents someone whose life has been disrupted, and our mission is to guide them toward justice and recovery. Being recognized among the best law firms underscores our team’s dedication to that mission.”

Why This Recognition Matters

The Best Law Firms® list serves as a trusted resource for individuals seeking experienced, reputable personal injury lawyers. For Jordan Law, it reflects over 20 years of dedication to achieving exceptional results while treating every client with compassion, integrity, and respect.

Jordan Law’s continued success in personal injury litigation and insurance law demonstrates its deep courtroom experience, proven trial strategies, and unwavering commitment to helping accident victims across Colorado recover what they deserve.

About Jordan Law

At Jordan Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, we’re not just personal injury attorneys — we’re true trial lawyers with more than 20 years of courtroom experience. Insurance companies know which firms settle and which firms fight — and that

difference matters. Because we prepare every case as if it’s going to trial, our

clients consistently receive stronger settlements and verdicts.

With over $550 million recovered, Jordan Law has earned a reputation as

Colorado’s courtroom-tested, client-approved personal injury firm. Whether

you’ve been hurt from a car accident, truck accident, product defect, dog bite or

pedestrian accident, our team is ready to fight for the justice and compensation you

deserve.

True Trial Lawyers. Proven Results

