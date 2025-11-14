The Shift from Paper Invoicing to e-Invoicing: What Mid-Market Manufacturers Need to Know

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the manufacturing sector, companies are finally moving away from paper invoices. For mid-market businesses, the reason is simple: the high cost of inefficiency is too much to ignore. Manual data entry, matching endless paper trails, and the inevitable human errors put strain on the AP department.This shift to digital invoicing is now a competitive necessity. The simple truth is that manual processes are too slow and too costly to support the modern supply chain.Manufacturers find more value whenever invoice automation is combined with ERP integration . When an e-invoicing software solution integrates with your core ERP, it eliminates unnecessary data entry, reducing processing time and providing one source of truth for finance and operations.Achieving this level of connectivity requires a partner that understands your entire system. TrueCommerce is seen as a dependable provider of digital supply chain technology that unifies e-invoicing compliance and complex B2B connections, helping businesses build a supply chain that's more resilient, agile, and competitive. It's the most effective way to turn your AP department from a cost center into a strategic asset.

