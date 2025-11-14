goGLOW Opens First California Flagship in Sherman Oaks with Host Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville at goGLOW Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Fernando Valley is getting its first taste of goGLOW ’s signature skin-first tanning experience as the nationally recognized brand opens its first California flagship in Sherman Oaks on Friday, December 5th, 2025.To celebrate the launch, television personality Brandi Glanville will be hosting the special community event.Festivities begin at 12PM with a red carpet kickoff, followed by an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce and city leaders. Brandi will greet fans from 1PM to 2PM, welcoming guests as the studio introduces its elevated approach to sunless skincare.“I love that goGLOW puts skincare first, it’s beauty with a purpose, and I’m proud to be part of this launch,” says Brandi Glanville.Guests will have the chance to meet Melanie Richards , Founder & CEO of goGLOW, and Tori Johnston, President, who will both be onsite sharing the brand’s mission and guiding visitors through the goGLOW philosophy of healthy, radiant skin.To round out the experience, the afternoon will feature GLOW Bar Product Sampling, a Champagne Bar, exclusive Grand Opening Giveaways, and music by local producer and artist Klypso, who will be DJ’ing the event.As goGLOW brings its first California flagship to Sherman Oaks, the brand introduces its skin-first, wellness-driven glow to a community known for valuing beauty, self-care, and innovation.EVENT DETAILSGrand Opening of goGLOW Sherman OaksDate: Friday, December 5th, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PMRed Carpet: 12:00 PMRibbon Cutting: 12:30pmMeet Brandi Glanville: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PMgoGLOW: 4550 Van Nuys Blvd, Suite F, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403This event is open to press, influencers, and the local community.

