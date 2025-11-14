Lumin Health Opens Fourth Site in Brookline, Expanding Evidence-Based Ketamine Therapy and Spravato

A treatment room at Lumin Health Brookline, showing comfortability and ambience as a crucial part of the treatment process.

New Brookline Location strengthens access to insurance-covered, psychiatrist-led ketamine treatment for adults living with treatment-resistant depression.

BROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumin Health , a psychiatrist-led mental health practice focused on ketamine therapy and esketamine (Spravato) treatment, announced the opening of its fourth location in Brookline, MA . This new location brings medically supervised ketamine treatment closer to home for patients seeking safe, evidence-based options for rapid-acting and meaningful relief when standard medications haven’t helped.Ketamine and the mental health crisisAs the mental health crisis deepens, more adults are living with persistent depression despite multiple medication trials and long waits for care. Ketamine therapy and FDA-approved esketamine (Spravato) can offer a rapid-acting and meaningful option that may help some patients by easing symptoms and opening a short neuroplasticity window when standard treatments fall short, making ketamine for depression a meaningful option.Lumin Health: designed for careful, compassionate, and comprehensive careBuilding on Lumin Health’s existing locations in Newton, Cambridge, and Woburn, the new site extends access across Greater Boston while maintaining the organization’s emphasis on medical rigor, private treatment rooms, and collaborative care.“Many patients describe feeling ‘stuck’ — not because they’ve done anything wrong, but because their brain has been circling the same path for too long,” said Benjamin Yudkoff, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at Lumin Health. “Ketamine therapy and Spravato don’t cure depression, but they may create the conditions for relief. Our fourth site is about making that possibility easier to reach with safety, accessibility, and clinicians who listen.”Highlights include:• REMS-certified for FDA-approved Spravato. Esketamine (Spravato) is administered on-site with continuous monitoring and post-dose support.• Psychiatrist-led ketamine treatment. Care is delivered by academically-affiliated psychiatrists and a team of diversely-trained, expert mental health clinicians.• Whole-person support. Patients are offered structured preparation and follow-ups, with optional behavioral support during the post-treatment neuroplasticity window.Cost & access to ketamine therapy at Lumin HealthIn a landscape where many mental health options are cash-pay, Lumin Health is in-network with many commercial insurance plans and structures ketamine treatment and Spravato treatment to minimize out-of-pocket burden for eligible patients. Most patients end up paying around $25 per session, for a treatment that typically costs upwards of $800 per visit.Rapid access also matters: most are seen within two weeks of calling, so patients don’t wait for this rapid-acting and impactful treatment.Many patients describe feeling notably lighter within hours to days of ketamine therapy or Spravato treatment. A person’s mood softens, anxiety eases, and intrusive thoughts feel quieter. Patients report sleeping more restfully, noticing small wins (taking a walk, answering texts), and having enough clarity to re-engage in life tasks. For some, ketamine for depression restores a sense of possibility.Reviews of Lumin Health often highlight private rooms, steady monitoring, and clinicians who listen — an environment that makes ketamine treatment feel safe, collaborative, and grounded.• “Lumin is an incredible place. All staff members are sensitive and personable… and I’ve been amazed at how much consideration was given to my comfort and preferences”• “My experience with Lumin could not be more beneficial… I am forever grateful for the unmatched level of kindness, care, and expertise from the amazing people here.”We offer:• Support throughout the process, including managing anticipatory anxiety through conversation and holding space• Collaboration with existing providers• Expertise not only in the medications, themselves, but how to maximize their benefit• Sensitivity to how thinking about ketamine and esketamine (Spravato) may feel different than standard medications• Unconditional regard and respect for the people with whom we have an opportunity to workAbout Lumin HealthLumin Health is a Massachusetts-based network of psychiatrist-led mental health sites offering ketamine therapy and FDA-approved Spravato for adults with treatment-resistant depression and related conditions. Our approach blends careful medical screening, monitored dosing, and compassionate experts providing full-service support to help patients pursue durable improvement at a pace that feels safe and comfortable. Existing locations include Newton, Cambridge, and Woburn, with a fourth clinic now serving the Greater Boston community.Location: 1101 Beacon Street 6E, Brookline, MA, 02446Hours: Monday–Friday, 8am–6pm (by appointment)Learn more: www.lumin.health

