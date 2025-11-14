TAFE Tractors Reveals New Electric Hybrid Tractor EVX75 and Terra Vista Vision Guidance at Agritechnica 2025

Three new product ranges up to 100 HP in utility, compact and specialty tractors on display

HANNOVER, GERMANY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Agritechnica 2025, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of the world’s largest tractor manufacturers, unveils its next-generation electric hybrid tractor – the TAFE EVX75, while also celebrating a landmark achievement, the TAFE EV28 electric tractor being a finalist in “Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2026” Award in the Sustainable Tractor Category.Alongside the EVX75, TAFE showcases its new vision guidance system and the new range featuring the 100 HP tractor with a new cab, TAFE 1015, a 74-HP orchard and fruit tractor, TAFE 7515 GE, and a 65-HP Compact Utility Series, TAFE 6065, each designed to meet a diverse range of operations and requirements of European farmers.Today, TAFE transitions from being a tractor manufacturer to a complete farm-solutions business, with a vision to become a global leader in the sub-100 HP tractor segment. The company is making significant investments in precision AgTech, automation, and alternate-energy platforms to empower farmers across global markets.Hybrid TractorsThe TAFE EVX75 represents a breakthrough in hybrid technology, combining a 75-HP hybrid powertrain with an EU Stage V diesel engine and a 400 V electric battery system. This dual powertrain enables the tractor to operate in zero-emission electric mode and hybrid mode for high-demand fieldwork, offering flexibility, fuel efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The EVX75 achieves lower emissions and operating costs while setting a new benchmark for performance and sustainability in global farming.Its liquid-cooled high-voltage system ensures reliable operation, while the 3-speed transmission allows speeds of up to 40 km/h. Designed for comfort and control, the EVX75 features a full HVAC cab, electro-hydraulic rear lift, and independent PTO. With high-flow hydraulics and automation-ready technology, it’s ideal for efficient, eco-friendly work in any environment.TAFE Terra 2.0Integrates TAFE’s vision-based guidance system Terra Vista into the unified digital platform that offers affordable, scalable and adaptable Agri-tech solutionsUtility SeriesThe TAFE 1015 marks TAFE’s entry into the 100+ HP category. Equipped with a 103-HP EU Stage V engine, 30 F + 15 R Power Shuttle transmission, and a 4,000 kg lift capacity, it is built for heavy-duty operations. Its premium climate-controlled cabin ensures superior operator comfort and productivity during long working hours.Compact SeriesThe all-new TAFE 6065 Series combines agility with efficiency. Powered by a 65-HP Stage V engine and available with hydrostatic or mechanical shuttle transmission options, its lightweight chassis minimizes soil compaction while offering excellent maneuverability for orchards, vineyards, and municipal operations. The tractor comes equipped with a full-frame cabin; variant is also available in category IV.Fruit and Orchard SeriesThe TAFE 7515 GE is a low-profile, narrow-track tractor designed for vineyards, fruit farms, and hilly terrains. Its 74-HP Stage V engine, optimized ground clearance, and tight turning radius make it ideal for operations in confined spaces and under canopies.Through its latest innovations, TAFE Tractors continues to strengthen its vision of “Cultivating the World”, empowering farmers with reliable, efficient, and sustainable farming solutions. With a growing footprint across Europe, TAFE is redefining agricultural mechanization through technology, precision, and purpose - building a more productive and sustainable future for farmers across the region and beyond.About TAFETAFE Tractors, a brand of TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, was founded in 1960 in Chennai, India. The company sells more than 200,000 tractors annually across domestic and international markets and offers a wide range from 20 to 110 horsepower, used by over three million farmers worldwide. TAFE has a strong global presence across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. In 2023, TAFE entered the European market with EU Stage V, electric, and concept hydrogen tractors, establishing a growing network of more than 200 dealerships across over 20 countries.TAFE’s product portfolio includes 20–110 HP tractors, covering compact, utility, orchard, and specialty tractors. Strategic partnerships, including collaboration with DEUTZ AG for advanced engine technology development, underscore TAFE's commitment to engineering excellence and continuous innovation. TAFE 7515 CAB was recognized as a finalist in the Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2025 Utility category, and EV28 entered as finalist 2026 in two TOTY categories underscoring TAFE’s commitment to delivering high-quality, performance-driven, and future-ready solutions for farmers worldwide.

