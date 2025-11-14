AreYouKiddingTV, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Prostate Cancer Foundation Team Up for a November to Remember

Joey Gizzi and Steven Lannum of AreYouKiddingTV | Photo by Cole Plichta

The partnership unites comedy and cause to combat prostate cancer, spread awareness, and destigmatize the conversation surrounding men’s health issues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AreYouKiddingTV Sebastian Maniscalco , and Prostate Cancer Foundation Team Up for a November to RememberThe collaboration unites comedy and cause to combat prostate cancer, spread awareness for early detection, and destigmatize the conversation surrounding men’s health issues“No Shave November” is an annual month-long event where many cease to shave as a way of raising awareness and funds for cancer research and men’s wellness. Viral comedy duo Joey Gizzi and Steven Lannum of AreYouKiddingTV are lining up for the challenge, and are using their signature tongue-in-cheek humor to shine a spotlight on an important men’s health issue: Prostate Cancer. The pair have partnered with Prostate Cancer Foundation for a special campaign with a video featuring comedy icon Sebastian Maniscalco.Known for their hilarious public challenges with cash prizes (many featuring star-studded cameos) and genuine humor, the duo has built a loyal following that surpasses more than 10 million with a viewership in the billions.With prostate cancer affecting 1 in 8 men, it’s become the most common cancer in males apart from skin cancer. Just this year alone, it was estimated that more than 300,000 U.S. men will be diagnosed with the disease, with a new case every two minutes. It’s a cancer that touches far too many making early detection screenings even more important. Falsely dubbed an “old man’s disease,” the cancer can present itself in men as young as age 40. Studies have also directly linked prostate cancer with breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and colon cancer, proving that it’s not just a man’s conversation—it’s a family conversation. Prostate cancer is highly treatable when caught early, which is why screening for it with a simple blood test—called a PSA test, is of the utmost importance. For over 30 years, Prostate Cancer Foundation has been working to save and extend lives by funding prostate cancer research.With the tremendous viewership and engagement garnered by AreYouKiddingTV’s platform, the pair are hoping to bring more awareness to men’s health issues and destigmatize the conversation that often surrounds it. The video featuring record-breaking comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is set to debut on November 15 on AreYouKiddingTV’s social media platforms.Maniscalco’s new larger than life comedy special IT AIN’T RIGHT premieres Friday, November 21st on Hulu and Disney+, as part of their tentpole Hularious lineup. Filmed live at the legendary United Center arena in Chicago, Maniscalco goes all in on family chaos, aging, and the everyday things that drive us nuts.To learn more about AreYouKiddingTV you can follow them on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information surrounding Prostate Cancer Foundation visit their website.Media Contacts:Kasey@marquepublicrelations.comJen@marquepublicrelations.com###

