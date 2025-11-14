Home Affairs gives factual update on arrival of travellers from Palestine

After receiving reports from the relevant officials, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, can provide the public with the following update on the facts surrounding the processing of travellers from Palestine at O.R. Tambo International Airport. Yesterday, 13 November 2025, a chartered flight arrived in Johannesburg from Nairobi, Kenya. Upon arrival, the 153 travellers on board were facilitated through the relevant immigration processes by officials from the Border Management Authority (BMA).

During the process, BMA officials noticed the absence of departure stamps in some of their passports, as well as the fact that a number of travellers did not appear to have return tickets or addresses for their accommodation in South Africa. Importantly, as with many other countries, holders of ordinary Palestinian passports enjoy 90-day visa-exempt access to South Africa, subject to security and verification procedures, including to protect travellers.

As a result of the identified discrepancies in this case, the BMA could not allow them entry right away, as further verifications had to be undertaken. While these processes were unfolding, vulnerable members of the travelling company were disembarked onto airconditioned busses. The Government of South Africa subsequently interacted with the Palestinian embassy and other role-players. It was established that the absence of stamps, return tickets and accommodation addresses did not indicate that the travellers wished to apply for asylum.

As a result, once it was confirmed that they would be provided with accommodation and care during their visit, the Minister of Home Affairs presented the new fact set to the BMA Commissioner for consideration, including on humanitarian grounds. Once satisfied that the absence of certain elements from their itinerary would not leave them destitute in South Africa in the absence of any asylum claims, the travellers were granted entry into South Africa on the standard 90-day visa exemption, subject to compliance with the standard conditions.

By the time that entry was granted, 23 members of the group had already taken onward flights to other destinations. All of the travellers are in possession of valid passports and, at present, none of them have applied for asylum. The Department of Home Affairs has further taken note of a statement issued on social media this morning by the Palestinian embassy, indicating that “the travel of these 153 Palestinians was arranged by an unregistered and misleading organization that exploited the tragic humanitarian conditions of our people in Gaza, deceived families, collected money from them, and facilitated their travel in an irregular and irresponsible manner.

This entity later attempted to disown any responsibility once complications arose.” The Department will continue to work with the Palestinian embassy and the rest of the South African security cluster to probe these claims. However, even as we do so, we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the dignity of vulnerable people at all times.

