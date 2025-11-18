Partnier’s Keymailer Platform Amplifies Steam Themed Events with EventPromo, Drove 4M+ Views in a Recent Campaign

Steam Zombies vs Vampire Fest on Keymailer’s Discover page Bringing Your Game to the Forefront with Partnier EventPromo Partnier EventPromo placements for Steam themed events

With Keymailer and Game.Press, Partnier expands EventPromo to help developers reach Steam themed event audiences already primed to discover old and new games.

Steam’s themed events are reliable spikes in attention. EventPromos turn those spikes into predictable coverage and discovery. Especially for back-catalog titles that deserve another look.” — Jamie Ridyard, CEO of Partnier

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnier, the unified game-publishing platform behind Keymailer and Game.Press , announced the expansion and formalisation of its EventPromo program for Steam themed events, converting platform surges into sustained influencer and press coverage.The recent Steam themed campaign for Steam Scream 4 Fest, received 6,300 requests from influencers and press, with created video content receiving 4,350,000 views, and 80 published press articles from outlets with a combined 32,600,000 monthly readership. These shared, themed activations help both new releases and back-catalogue titles maintain momentum.EventPromo activations include curated themed collections on Keymailer and Game.Press, Spotlight and Featured promotional placements across high traffic pages, a custom themed collection page that matches each event’s artwork and tone, targeted newsletters to 50,000 verified influencers and journalists, and organic social coverage across X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Bluesky, including Spanish, Japanese and Chinese language channels reaching 45,000 followers. Participating games are also highlighted in a themed video showreel.Themed collections are stream ready and editorial friendly. Many creators stream a different game each night during the event window, while press often publish round ups, Top 10 lists, hidden gem features and other theme driven articles. This makes it easy for creators and journalists to discover and highlight participating titles. Partnier has supported every Steam themed event for more than a year, operating at a cadence of around two EventPromos per month. Catalog subscribers are included automatically, while other studios can join themed activations through a one off entitlement. Performance metrics for each activation are displayed within the client's Partnier dashboard.

