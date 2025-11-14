Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,631 in the last 365 days.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to unpack key developments in SA's Nuclear Energy Program, 16 Nov

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief the media and provide details regarding significant updates on key developments in South Africa's Nuclear Energy Program on Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Key Nuclear Energy Sector Announcements or Updates Include:

  • Lifting of the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) out of Care and Maintenance Status: Cabinet approved the transition of the PBMR into active development, enhancing South Africa's role in the nuclear fuel cycle and Small Modular Reactor Technology.
  • Eskom has received an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval for the Duynefontein nuclear site for nuclear build of 4000 MW.
  • Eskom has received a 20-year license extension for Koeberg Unit 2, ensuring operations until November 2045, reinforcing energy security.

Media is invited as follows:
Date: Sunday, 16 November 2025  
Time: 09h30 for 10h05  
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Corner of Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield  

Media enquires:  
Tsakane Khambane  
Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy  
Cell: 082 084 5566  
E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za  

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to unpack key developments in SA's Nuclear Energy Program, 16 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more