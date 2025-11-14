Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to unpack key developments in SA's Nuclear Energy Program, 16 Nov

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief the media and provide details regarding significant updates on key developments in South Africa's Nuclear Energy Program on Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Key Nuclear Energy Sector Announcements or Updates Include:

Lifting of the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) out of Care and Maintenance Status: Cabinet approved the transition of the PBMR into active development, enhancing South Africa's role in the nuclear fuel cycle and Small Modular Reactor Technology.

Eskom has received an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval for the Duynefontein nuclear site for nuclear build of 4000 MW.

Eskom has received a 20-year license extension for Koeberg Unit 2, ensuring operations until November 2045, reinforcing energy security.

Media is invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 16 November 2025

Time: 09h30 for 10h05

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Corner of Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

Media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane

Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

