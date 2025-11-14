Commission for Gender Equality conducts investigation into teenage pregnancy in Northern Cape, 17 to 18 Nov
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites members of the media to attend its Provincial Investigation into the extent of teenage pregnancy in the Northern Cape, and the response mechanisms intended to curb the scourge from relevant government departments.
Teenage pregnancy remains one of South Africa’s most pressing gender and development challenges. The CGE will engage provincial government departments such as, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Department of Social Development (DSD), Department of Education (DoE), Department of Health (DoH), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and other key stakeholders to determine whether adequate measures exist to prevent, manage, and respond to teenage pregnancy cases.
Details of the Hearing
Date: 17 -18 November 2025
Time: 9h00 – 17h00
Venue: Garden Court, 120 Du Toitspan Road, Kimberley, Northern Cape 8300
RSVP: Ms Mikateko Shipalana
media@cge.org.za or Mikateko@cge.org.za
Contact Person:
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 579 3306
E=mail: Javu@cge.org.za
