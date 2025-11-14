Eastern Cape Agriculture hands over equipment and project support for the Ilima Lokulima Programme, 17 and 18 Nov

Handing over of the tractor, spring water project, industrial sewing machines and the production inputs for Ilima Lokulima Programme

In a bid to ensure food security and the development of rural enterprises in the province, MEC for the Department of Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe will hand over critical investments to farmers and textile enterprises in the Joe Gqabi District Municipality on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the MEC will hand over a brand-new tractor with its implements to Mission Youth Project at Phelandaba village in Senqu Municipality in Sterkpruit. The investment in the project is aimed at encouraging youth in the sector to produce more and tree agriculture as a viable business venture.

On Tuesday, the MEC will officially hand over a spring water project, industrial sewing machines, and production inputs as part of the iLima Lokulima programme at Lower Tsitsana Village, Nqanqarhu (Maclear) in Elundini Local Municipality.

The Spring Water Project, which is set to benefit Sigoga and Saqhuthe villages in Elundini’s Ward 4 initiative is aimed at enhancing access to water for the rural communities. A total of 205 households now have access to clean water from the 26 taps that have been installed both villages. The water will not only assist in consumption but will boost food production.

As part of ensuring synergy between provision of water and food production, the MEC will be handing over production inputs to 120 beneficiaries from Ward 4 in a bid to reduce food insecurity, increase food production and enable aggregation of food for the potential market.

Furthermore, the MEC will also be handing over 32 industrial sewing machines (overlockers and straight machines) to 16 women enterprises from three Joe Gqabi local municipalities in a bid to support clothing and textile industry thus improving rural livelihoods and also empowering women-owned enterprises.

Members of the media are invited to attend these events that are aimed at ensure government play are pivotal role in the improvement of the peoples’ lives.

Details of the events:

Monday, 17 November 2025

Venue: Phelandaba Community Hall in Mission, Sterkpruit

Time: 10am

Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Venue: Lower Tsitsana Community Hall, Nqanqarhu

Time: 10am

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Mr Atule Joka on 071 688 4231 or Mr Thozi Manyisana on 068 763 4268.

