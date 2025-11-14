Influential Women Highlights Christina McKenzie as a Leading Construction Litigation Paralegal

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Precision, Exceptional Organization, Calm Under Pressure, and Strategic Legal InsightChristina McKenzie, a highly skilled litigation paralegal and Notary Public, has made a significant impact in the legal field with over five years of experience supporting attorneys and clients across multiple legal sectors, including construction, employment, immigration, and business law. Her extensive skill set merges legal expertise with a profound understanding of construction operations, positioning her as an essential resource for both attorney and field teams.Currently, Christina holds the title of Senior Case Manager/Paralegal at Blackstone Global, where she specializes in construction litigation. In this pivotal role, she plays a crucial part in supporting construction firms by meticulously reviewing and organizing vast amounts of documentation, preparing litigation materials, and assisting with expert depositions and trial preparations. Her methodical approach ensures that every legal component of a project is executed with clarity, accuracy, and efficiency.Christina’s educational background is foundational to her success in the legal realm. She earned a Paralegal Certificate from California State University, East Bay, where she also completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Her path to the legal profession was inspired by her mother’s encouragement to pursue paralegal work, recognizing Christina’s natural strengths in organization and detail-oriented thinking. Unlike many of her peers who opt for law school, she chose to focus on her paralegal career, appreciating the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the litigation process without the financial burden and additional responsibilities that come with becoming an attorney.Christina’s journey in the legal field began in immigration law, where she honed her procedural discipline and attention to detail. This experience laid the groundwork for her later interest in construction law, which flourished during her tenure at a prominent community association law firm. Here, she navigated complex matters involving construction defects, contractor disputes, and compliance with building codes.Throughout her career, Christina has demonstrated proficiency in managing active caseloads across both state and federal courts, drafting pleadings and discovery documents, coordinating e-discovery efforts, and optimizing workflows with advanced tools such as Clio, Westlaw, and InfoTrack. Her exceptional organizational skills and ability to remain calm under pressure have earned her recognition in the industry, particularly for her capability to meet tight deadlines and handle high-stakes legal filings.Motivated by a desire to help individuals and businesses achieve favorable outcomes, Christina remains focused and dedicated to the quality of her work. Her advice to aspiring paralegals, particularly young women entering the field, emphasizes the importance of curiosity, asking questions, and discovering one’s niche. She believes that these qualities not only foster personal growth but also distinguish individuals in a competitive landscape.Beyond her professional commitments, Christina is passionate about giving back to the community. She has contributed to various organizations, including The Nature Conservancy, and is particularly committed to supporting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and cancer research initiatives.In her personal life, Christina embraces an active lifestyle through sports. She enjoys dancing, tennis, and pickleball, although she favors tennis for its competitive nature and physical demands. “Staying physically fit as an adult is not always easy, but I believe it’s important,” she states.With a reputation for integrity, reliability, and composure in high-pressure situations, Christina McKenzie continues to excel as a results-driven litigation paralegal, ensuring that every case is meticulously prepared and represented.Learn more about Christina McKenzie:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/christina-mckenzie or through Blackstone Global, https://blackstonedevinc.com/company/professionals/christina-mckenzie/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

