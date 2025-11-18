OnPrintShop Receives Honorable Mention of Canadian Printing Awards 2025 for AI-Backed W2P Capabilities

OnPrintShop Earns the Honorable Mention of Canadian Printing Award 2025

OnPrintShop has bagged yet another honorable mention by Canadian Printing Awards 2025 for its AI-powered capabilities in version 12.1 that boost productivity.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPrintShop’s version 12.1 has garnered the attention of the jury at Canadian Printing Awards 2025, enabling the win of an honorable mention from this organization for the second consecutive year.

The web-to-print facilitator received this acknowledgement for version 12.1 of it's AI-inspired web-to-print solution in the “Most Progressive Printing Process, Software or IT” category.

Being a consistent web-to-print innovator, OnPrintShop releases industry-relevant upgrades that help global printers to simplify and scale their print businesses. Version 12.1 of OnPrintShop includes a plethora of next-generation features that solves significant print business challenges like labor shortage and rising labor costs.

The AI-driven print advancements in this iteration include instant image & content generators, language translators for storefront and print personalization, image enhancers, background removers, and product recommendation tools. By utilizing these AI capabilities, printers can cut 70% of the time required for storefront setup, enhance the print personalization experience and online ordering journey for customers.

OnPrintShop’s AI-backed content generator allows printers to create SEO-optimized product descriptions and webpage content within a few minutes. The image generator enables to create visually engaging images, eliminating the dependency on graphic designers.

The one-click website translator tool enables printers to select from 19+ languages including English, German, Italian, Swedish, Portuguese, and others. Another highlighting feature is the product suggester that allows printers to analyze customer’s online buying patterns and recommend top trending products or relevant print items.

Its built-in AI integrations including ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Google Gemini benefit print businesses and print buyers in multiple ways. Functionalities like simplified offline order creation, quote duplication, one-click raster-to-vector conversion, and integration with ‘Whatsapp for Business’, have also played a major role in making this iteration impactful.

Version 12.1 is developed with a perfect blend of AI, automation, and cutting-edge tools to increase efficiency, productivity, user-friendliness, reduce costs, boost sales, and client retention. It not only improves existing workflows, but enables printers to expand into new product segments, reach more customers, and increase business opportunities.

The accomplished of receiving the honorable mention from Canadian Printing Awards 2025 is not just an ordinary win for OnPrintShop as it has bolstered the firm’s commitment to further innovate in the future.

About OnPrintShop

OnPrintShop has been a reliable web-to-print provider for 2000+ print business clients since 2007. The print innovator focuses on meeting the changing needs of global printers by launching new-age print advancements, that not only help them to stay competitive but also increase profitability in the long run.

Being an award-winning web-to-print facilitator, OnPrintShop always listens to print business challenges and gives solutions by improving its existing print capabilities and launching game-changing upgrades.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.