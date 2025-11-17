Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Market to Reach USD $10.46 Billion by 2029 at 10.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Market?

The market size of real-time blood glucose continuous glucose monitoring (cgm) patches has expanded significantly lately. It is anticipated to increase from 2024's value of $6.41 billion to $7.05 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the past period has been driven by factors such as a surge in diabetes cases, escalated usage of wearable healthcare gadgets, a boost in demand for minimally invasive glucose monitoring solutions, and raised consciousness about diabetes management and self-monitoring.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) patch market, specifically designed for real-time blood sugar levels tracking, is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It's envisioned to escalate to a value of $10.47 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth trajectory observed for the forecasted period can be credited to surging demand for telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, amplified consumer interest in bespoke healthcare options, rising inclination towards home-centric health monitoring solutions, heightened focus on preemptive healthcare and early intervention, along with increasing knowledge on the advantages of constant glucose monitoring over conventional methods. During the forecast period, key trends such as the creation of personalized diabetes control platforms, incorporation with telemedicine platforms for off-site patient supervision, amalgamation with fitness trackers for comprehensive health analysis, advancements in bio-compatible materials for extended wear and skin comfort, and integration with electronic health records (EHR) for uninterrupted clinician monitoring are expected to prevail.

Download a free sample of the real-time blood glucose cgm patch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29165&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Global Market Growth?

The advancement in remote monitoring and widespread use of telehealth are anticipated to fuel the growth of the real-time blood glucose CGM patch market. Remote monitoring involves digital technology collecting and sending patient health data like blood glucose levels, heart rates, or blood pressure to healthcare providers from non-traditional clinical environments for continuous evaluation and management. Telehealth adoption, conversely, pertains to the growing inclination towards virtual healthcare services, involving video consultations, distant follow-ups, and digital conversations between patients and providers. The ascent of remote monitoring and telehealth adoption stems primarily from the escalating demand for accessible and convenient healthcare services, particularly for chronic diseases like diabetes management. Real-time blood glucose CGM patch enables increased remote monitoring and telehealth adoption by facilitating continuous sharing of real-time data with healthcare providers, paving the way for prompt interventions and virtual diabetes control. For example, the American Hospital Association (AHA), a national organization in the US, predicted in February 2025 that by 2036, the United States might face a deficit of around 86,000 physicians, underlining the crucial position of telehealth in bridging this widening healthcare void. Consequently, the growth of the real-time blood glucose CGM patch market is driven by the increased adoption of remote monitoring and telehealth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Market?

Major players in the Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories (FreeStyle)

• Dexcom Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Zhejiang POCTech Co. Ltd

• Medtronic PLC

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (Eversense)

• MicroTech Medical Inc.

• A. Menarini Diagnostics

• Biolinq

• Metronom Health

What Are The Top Trends In The Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Industry?

Leading businesses in the real-time blood glucose continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) patch market are focusing their efforts on creating cutting-edge products, including water-resistant sensors, to improve both user comfort and recurrent monitoring reliability. These sensors are designed to work steadily and accurately, even in the presence of water or sweat, thereby safeguarding their internal components. For instance, in February 2024, Dexcom Inc., a medical device company based in the United States, launched the Dexcom ONE+ in Spain, Belgium, and Poland, which is a real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. This system provides a smaller, more precise, and user-friendly CGM solution that supplies real-time glucose readings around the clock, along with adjustable alerts, and a unique feature to delay the first high alarm to alleviate alarm fatigue. It includes a versatile, all-in-one water-resistant sensor that can be worn in various locations, a quick 30-minute warm-up time, a 10-day sensor life with an extra 12-hour grace period for sensor replacements, and uninterrupted connectivity with smartphones and receivers for comprehensive diabetes management.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Market Report?

The real-time blood glucose cgm patchmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch, Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch

2) By Technology: Enzymatic, Non-Enzymatic

3) By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch: Fingertip Patches, Arm Patches, Abdominal Patches, Wrist Patches

2) By Implantable Continuous Glucose Monitoring Patch: Short-Term Implantable Patches, Long-Term Implantable Patches, Micro-Needle Implantable Patches

View the full real-time blood glucose cgm patch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-time-blood-glucose-cgm-patch-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Industry?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the global market for real-time blood glucose CGM patches, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid expansion within the forecast period. The report analyzing this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Real-Time Blood Glucose CGM Patch Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Continous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/continous-blood-glucose-monitoring-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-monitoring-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.