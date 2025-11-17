Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market Expanding With $3.06 Billion at 11.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market From 2025 To 2029?

The market for smart mattress overlays in hospitals has seen significant growth in recent years. Its size is expected to increase from $1.78 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Factors such as the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, an increase in hospital admissions, heightened awareness about preventing pressure ulcers, a growing demand for patient comfort, and an increase in healthcare spending all contributed to this growth during the historic period.

The market for smart mattress overlays in hospitals is predicted to experience a surge in growth in the ensuing years. By 2029, it is anticipated to expand to $3.07 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The projected growth during this period is attributed to the increased investments in hospital infrastructure, heightened demand for intelligent patient monitoring, broadening of telehealth integration, a growing emphasis on personalized patient care, and an increased uptake of AI-driven medical equipment. Key trends that are anticipated in the forecast period include technological advancements in intelligent sensing systems, novel innovations in patient monitoring overlays, enhancements in wireless connectivity features, the incorporation of IoT-enabled equipment in hospitals, and progress in sensor-based pressure monitoring.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market?

The increasing occurrence of pressure sores is poised to accelerate the expansion of the smart mattress overlay (hospital) market in the future. Pressure ulcers are injuries inflicted on the skin and underlying tissues due to sustained pressure on bony prominences, primarily affecting individuals with mobility restrictions. The escalation in ulcer prevalence is attributed to factors like an aging population that is more prone to mucosal injury and slower tissue healing. Smart mattress overlays (hospital) aid in the prevention and management of pressure sores by ensuring equal distribution of body weight, alleviating sustained pressure on susceptible areas, and enhancing patient comfort and skin health. For instance, in February 2024, as per the Society of Tissue Viability (SOTV), a UK-based, member-led charity, nearly half a million individuals in the UK contract at least one pressure sore yearly. These ulcers cause considerable pain, diminish quality of life, and cost the NHS an estimated USD 2.55 billion (£2.2 billion) each year, with litigation charges on a consistent rise. Thus, the escalating occurrence of pressure sores is propelling the smart mattress overlay (hospital) market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market?

Major players in the Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Stryker Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Arjo AB

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

• Invacare Corporation

• LINET Group SE

• DeRoyal Industries Inc.

• Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

• Xsensor

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Industry?

Prominent businesses in the smart mattress overlay (hospital) market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge innovations like intelligent ICU bed platforms to enhance patient care and streamline caregiver tasks in hospital intensive care units. These platforms are engineered to augment patient monitoring, safety, and comfort in crucial care scenarios, and to bolster caregiver efficacy and workflow regulation. For example, in February 2023, Stryker Corporation, a medical tech firm based in the US, introduced SmartMedic. The platform can be fit into existing ICU beds to supervise patient weight, keep track of patient repositioning, and aid in bedside radiographic imaging, thereby lessening patient unease and curbing manual intervention. Its capability to wirelessly connect with nurse call systems boosts workflow productivity and allows medical personnel to provide accurate and punctual care, marking a noteworthy progress in critical care patient management solutions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market Segments

The smart mattress overlay (hospital)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pressure Relief Overlays, Alternating Pressure Overlays, Low Air Loss Overlays, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Foam, Gel, Air, Other Materials

3) By Technology: Sensor-Based, Air-Filled, Gel-Based, Other Technology

4) By Application: Acute Care, Long-Term Care, Home Care, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure Relief Overlays: Foam Pressure Relief Overlays, Gel Pressure Relief Overlays, Air-Filled Pressure Relief Overlays, Water-Filled Pressure Relief Overlays

2) By Alternating Pressure Overlays: Dynamic Alternating Pressure Overlays, Static Alternating Pressure Overlays, Hybrid Alternating Pressure Overlays, Portable Alternating Pressure Overlays

3) By Low Air Loss Overlays: Continuous Low Air Loss Overlays, Zoned Low Air Loss Overlays, Microclimate Management Low Air Loss Overlays, Adjustable Low Air Loss Overlays

4) By Other Product Types: Combination Therapy Overlays, Self-Adjusting Smart Overlays, Sensor-Integrated Overlays, Customizable Therapeutic Overlays

Which Regions Are Dominating The Smart Mattress Overlay (Hospital) Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for smart mattress overlays in hospitals and it is anticipated to experience substantial growth. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, touted to be the quickest growing region in the forecast period, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

