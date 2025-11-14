Chromatography Market to Hit US$ 17.51 Billion by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR | DataM Intelligence

Chromatography Market

Chromatography market set to hit US$ 17.51B by 2033, supported by pharma R&D growth, food safety regulations, and advances in analytical technologies.

Growing regulatory pressure and rapid biotech expansion are accelerating global adoption of high-performance chromatography solutions.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global chromatography market reached US$ 10.12 billion in 2023, with a rise of US$ 10.65 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 17.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/chromatography-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ USA — 25 Feb 2025: Thermo Fisher announced agreement to acquire Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business (≈$4.1B) — deal targets bioprocess filtration/filtration & separation capabilities.✅ USA — 02 Sep 2025: Thermo Fisher completed the Solventum Purification & Filtration acquisition (operation now part of Thermo Fisher’s Filtration & Separation business).✅ USA — 29 Oct 2025: Thermo Fisher announced acquisition of clinical-services provider Clario (up to $9.4B) — expands clinical & data capabilities tied to pharma workflows.✅ USA / Global — 11 Nov 2025: Waters announced launch of a new Charged Aerosol Detector designed for Empower software (boosts throughput/product integration for LC workflows).✅ Japan — 15 Oct 2025: Merck (Merck KGaA) signed definitive agreement to acquire the chromatography business of JSR Life Sciences (adds JSR’s Amsphere™ Protein A resins & downstream chromatography tech).✅ Japan — 15 Sep 2025: Shimadzu announced launch of the FluxEdge gas chromatograph (new GC system for trace-level sampling/analysis).✅ Japan — 2025 (early–mid): Multiple Japanese instrument/LC-MS players announced strategic tie-ups and product pushes to strengthen LC-MS and biomarker analytics capabilities.✅ Korea — 15–17 Oct 2025: Bestchrom highlighted purification/bioprocess chromatography solutions at BIOPLUS-Interphex Korea 2025 (regional commercial push for purification/resin solutions).✅ Korea — Apr 22, 2025: Korea Lab 2025 showcased new chromatography consumables/columns from exhibitors (local launches and demo activity targeted at Korean labs).✅ Korea — 04 Nov 2025 (tender posted): Gangneung-Wonju Natl. Univ floated a 2025 tender for purchase of protein liquid-chromatography teaching/practice equipment (public procurement activity signalling local demand).✅ Europe — 14 Jul 2025: Waters agreed to merge with Becton Dickinson’s Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions unit in a $17.5B reverse-Morris-Trust transaction (major consolidation expanding bioseparations/diagnostics addressable market).✅ Europe / Germany — 15 Oct 2025: Merck (Darmstadt) press release: definitive agreement to acquire JSR Life Sciences’ chromatography business (strengthens downstream/Protein A chromatography portfolio).✅ Europe — Sep 02, 2025: Thermo Fisher completed acquisition of Solventum’s Purification & Filtration business (transaction reported/closed and noted in SEC filings — impacts EU bioprocess supply chains as well).Market Geographical ShareNorth America holds a significant share of the chromatography market, driven by strong adoption of advanced analytical technologies, a well-established pharmaceutical and biotech industry, and a high volume of drug discovery activities. The U.S. leads regional demand due to extensive R&D spending, academic research presence, and regulatory emphasis on high-quality analytical testing.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing, expanding food safety testing, and a surge in contract research activities. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are emerging hubs for advanced laboratory instrumentation due to industrial expansion and increasing regulatory scrutiny on product quality.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/chromatography-market Market Drivers:✅ Growing Pharmaceutical & Biotech R&DIncreasing drug development pipelines and biologics research are boosting demand for chromatography systems, particularly HPLC and gas chromatography, for purity analysis and quality control.✅ Rising Food Safety & Quality RegulationsGlobal tightening of food safety standards is driving adoption of chromatography techniques for detecting contaminants, additives, and preservatives across food and beverage production chains.✅ Expansion of Clinical DiagnosticsChromatography is increasingly used in clinical laboratories for therapeutic drug monitoring, metabolic disorder detection, and biomarker analysis, supporting overall market growth.✅ Environmental Monitoring RequirementsHeightened focus on water, soil, and air pollution testing is pushing government agencies and private laboratories to use chromatography for trace-level detection of pollutants and hazardous chemicals.✅ Technological AdvancementsInnovations such as high-resolution columns, faster separation techniques, enhanced detectors, and automation are improving throughput and efficiency, encouraging greater adoption across industries.✅ Growth in Chemical & Petrochemical IndustriesChromatography plays a critical role in hydrocarbon testing, polymer analysis, purity checks, and production quality control, boosting demand from refineries and chemical manufacturers.Segments Covered in the Chromatography Market:By Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Gel Permeation Chromatography, Others)By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Accessories)By System Type (Single Use Systems, Multi-Use Systems)By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Research Institutes, Others)Regional Analysis for Chromatography Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=chromatography-market Major Key Players: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, and Bruker.✅ Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. — A focused life-science player with a meaningful but smaller footprint in chromatography vs the giant analytical vendors; Q2 2025 net sales were about $651.6M, with growth partly driven by process chromatographic products.✅ Agilent Technologies, Inc. — A major chromatography/vendor across GC, LC and consumables with one of the largest analytical portfolios; Agilent reported ~$1.67B revenue in Q2 FY2025 and remains a top market share holder in analytical chromatography.✅ Shimadzu Corporation — Strong regional leader in Japan/Asia for LC/GC systems and detectors; reported ~¥540 billion sales in the latest half-year reporting period and holds a solid share in Asian chromatography markets.✅ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. — The largest company by corporate scale (FY2024 revenue $42.88B); chromatography is one part of its broad analytical & bioprocessing portfolio, and strategic deals (e.g., the ~$4.1B Solventum purification/filtration deal) strengthen its downstream/purification capabilities and market reach.✅ Waters Corporation — A specialist long-known for LC and LC-MS platforms and consumables; a transformative BD Biosciences deal (~$17.5B via RMT) announced will materially expand Waters’ addressable market and is expected to significantly increase its chromatography/analytical market share once closed.Unlimited Insights. 