Japan Nuclear Medicine Market to Rise from $550.3M in 2023 to $2.54B by 2031, Driven by Cancer and Imaging Advances

Japan Nuclear Medicine Market

Japan’s nuclear medicine market grows as rising cancer cases, advanced PET/SPECT systems, and improved radiopharmaceuticals boost diagnostic demand.

LEANDER, TEXAS, JAPAN, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Japan nuclear medicine market reached US$ 550.3 million in 2023 and is projected to surge to US$ 2,543.2 million by 2031, registering an impressive CAGR of 21.2% during the 2024-2031 forecast period. Key forces behind this robust growth include the rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increased investments in medical R&D, strong collaboration among domestic research institutions, and growing awareness of the benefits of nuclear imaging. Diagnostics remain the dominant segment, fueled by ongoing product innovation and Japan's geographically uniform healthcare infrastructure that supports widespread adoption.

Key Highlights from the Report :
➤ Diagnostics remain the leading segment, propelled by advancements in PET and SPECT imaging technologies.​
➤ Japan maintains one of the highest global life expectancies, driving demand for advanced nuclear medicine solutions.​
➤ Partnerships and research collaboration are boosting innovation and accessibility.​
➤ Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Japan, sustaining demand for cutting-edge diagnostics and targeted radiopharmaceuticals.​
➤ The average price of nuclear imaging equipment is $58,657, underscoring affordability challenges.​
➤ Recent regulatory and commercial partnerships are accelerating the introduction of new radiopharmaceuticals in the market.​

Market Segmentation:
Japan's nuclear medicine market is structured by type, procedural volume, application, and end-user, each with distinct trajectories:

By Product Type:
Diagnostics constitute the lion's share, focusing on PET and SPECT techniques that precisely detect tumors and guide treatment planning. Innovations such as F-18 PSMA-1007 PET are elevating diagnostic accuracy, especially for prostate cancer, while ongoing R&D in novel radiopharmaceuticals broadens the modality’s clinical reach.By Application:The market’s core applications are in oncology and cardiology; nuclear medicine is vital for detecting and monitoring cancer progression and evaluating cardiovascular function. Novel applications are emerging in neurology, thyroid, endocrine disorders, lymphoma, bone metastasis, pulmonary care, and urology, reflecting Japan's diverse healthcare needs.By Procedural Volume:Diagnostic procedures overwhelmingly dominate, mirroring trends in disease prevalence and Japan's proactive approach to health screening and preventive care. Therapeutic nuclear medicine, while smaller, is growing due to advances in targeted radiopharmaceuticals (TRPs) that deliver precise treatment at the cellular level.

By End-User:
Hospitals and diagnostic centers are the main end-users, owing to their resources, technology adoption, and skilled workforce. Stand-alone diagnostic centers are critical in urban and semi-urban areas, ensuring accessibility for both routine screenings and specialized imaging. Regional Insights:
Regional trends in Japan's nuclear medicine market are shaped by a blend of demographic characteristics, healthcare infrastructure, and regional collaborations:

The Kanto region, home to Tokyo and several leading hospitals and research centers, represents the largest market due to its concentration of medical institutions, R&D activity, and patient volume.

The Kansai and Chubu regions are also prominent, benefiting from academic partnerships (such as those involving Kyoto University) and public-private initiatives to advance nuclear medicine research and practice.

Universal health insurance and government-backed public health campaigns ensure that cutting-edge diagnostics are equitably distributed across both urban and rural areas, making Japan a model for nationwide nuclear medicine delivery.

Cross-regional initiatives, supported by organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are strengthening the workforce and infrastructure necessary to expand access and increase proficiency in advanced nuclear medicine across Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers
The Japan nuclear medicine market's expansion is fueled primarily by the increasing burden of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, responsible for the majority of deaths in the nation despite notable improvements in management and patient outcomes. Higher life expectancy, a rapidly aging demographic, and the prevalence of risk factors drive up demand for early and accurate disease detection solutions. Universal health coverage, the country’s proactive emphasis on regular screenings, and the integration of advanced technology into routine care support ongoing adoption of nuclear medicine modalities. Strategic collaborations among universities, hospitals, government agencies, and private enterprises play a vital role in accelerating the development, approval, and uptake of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. Public awareness of the benefits of non-invasive, tracer-based imaging further strengthens patient and physician adoption.Market RestraintsHigh costs are a significant barrier. The acquisition of nuclear imaging equipment and radiopharmaceuticals can require investments of up to $58,657 per system, with the cost of procedures ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on complexity. Insurance coverage varies, and there are inequities in access for patients in lower-income brackets or with limited insurance. Furthermore, strong competition from alternative imaging technologies (MRI, CT) and misconceptions about the risks of radiation exposure can dampen demand.

Market Opportunities
Japan's robust R&D sector and strong government-industry-academia collaboration present vast opportunities to develop new radiopharmaceuticals, including agents targeted for specific tumor types and non-oncology uses. Efforts to localize production of radiopharmaceuticals, train a highly skilled nuclear medicine workforce, and streamline regulatory approvals are likely to accelerate clinical adoption. Furthermore, increased cross-border cooperation in Asia-Pacific and the rise of personalized medicine offer significant growth avenues. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

◆ How big is the Japan Nuclear Medicine market?
The Japan nuclear medicine market reached US$ 550.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow rapidly to US$ 2,543.2 million by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, Japan’s aging population, and increasing adoption of advanced diagnostics like PET and SPECT imaging. The diagnostics segment dominates the market, supported by technological innovations and strategic collaborations among key players. Japan’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives also play vital roles in expanding nuclear medicine applications nationwide◆ What are the key drivers of Japan Nuclear Medicine market growth?Key drivers of the Japan nuclear medicine market growth include the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which significantly raise demand for accurate diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine procedures using PET and SPECT imaging. Japan’s rapidly aging population and high life expectancy intensify the need for early disease detection and personalized treatment approaches. Technological advancements in radiopharmaceuticals, along with strong government support and collaborations between academic institutions and industry players, further accelerate market expansion. Additionally, the rising focus on developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and non-oncology applications drives continued innovation and growth in this sector.Key Players:GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm (FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd), Bracco, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Nihon Medi-Physics Co. (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd), ATOX Co., Ltd., IBA Radiopharma Solutions, JFE Engineering Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.Highlights:GE Healthcare holds a leading position in advanced SPECT and PET device installations, accounting for an estimated 28% of Japan’s nuclear imaging market, with its integrated PET-CT systems widely deployed across major hospitals and diagnostic centers.Fujifilm and Siemens Healthineers together capture approximately 24% market share, focusing on cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical development and imaging technology upgrades for oncology and cardiology diagnostics.Canon Medical Systems Corporation has reported a 13% year-over-year growth in PET imaging solutions in 2024, driven by increasing provider investment in early cancer detection programs.Recent developments:In November 2025, the 65th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Japanese Society of Nuclear Medicine was held in Kyoto, focusing on “Imaging and Observation of the Inner Body: Prospect of Nuclear Medicine and Humanity.” The event promoted interdisciplinary collaboration, showcased advancements in PET-MRI and radiopharmaceutical use in interventional radiology, and saw the launch of seminars and workshops promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the nuclear medicine field.​In October 2025, major international conferences including the International Conference on Medical and Health Sciences (ICMHS) and the International Conference on Oncology (ICO) convened in Osaka, spotlighting the latest breakthroughs in nuclear medicine technologies, targeted cancer therapies, and regulatory updates relevant to Japan’s evolving clinical landscape.Conclusion:Japan’s nuclear medicine market is undergoing rapid transformation, propelled by robust domestic demand, government support, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. As advanced diagnostics and therapeutics become integral to cancer and cardiovascular disease management, stakeholders from multinational corporations to local startup innovators are converging to address public health priorities. While high costs and competitive pressures pose challenges, strategic investment in R&D and collaborative models are likely to sustain Japan's global leadership in nuclear medicine. For investors, healthcare providers, and policymakers, the market presents both opportunity and inspiration, underscored by the nation's commitment to quality care, technology-driven solutions, and a healthier future.

Related Reports : 
Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market : Expected to Grow through 2031 as Advanced PET/SPECT Systems Boost Precision Diagnostics. 
Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market : Expected to Grow at 12.8% CAGR Through 2031 as Demand for PET/SPECT Isotopes and Targeted Therapies Rises.

