Demand for Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market is forecasted a value of US $1.14 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of the smart light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger has witnessed significant expansion. The market, which was valued at $0.42 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $0.51 billion in 2025, propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. Factors like the enhanced worldwide acceptance of electric vehicles, government-led incentives and subsidies that encourage EV procurement, progressive urbanization, smart city initiatives, increased demand for public charging installations, and the rise in renewable energy use have contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

The market size of the intelligent light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger is predicted to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach a value of $1.15 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This prospective growth within the forecast period is credited to multiple influential factors such as the uptrend in the usage of smart lighting and IoT-based gadgets, elevated consumer demand for accessible charging, advancements in grid management, escalating investments by private firms, and heightened consumer awareness towards environmental sustainability. Notable trends projected during this period include technological advancement in charging equipment, the evolution of IoT and AI-powered smart solutions, partnerships between automakers and energy providers, merging with renewable energy resources, and collaboration with 5G technology networks.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market Landscape?

Increased use of electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to fuel the expansion of the smart light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger market. Electric vehicles are cars that are completely or partially run on electrical energy stored in batteries, not solely on traditional fossil fuels. The consumption of electric vehicles is escalating due to global governments promoting cleaner and more environmentally friendly transportation through incentives and subsidies. EV chargers on smart light poles are beneficial for these vehicles, conveniently offering easy-to-access charging stations in public, thereby alleviating concerns about running out of power. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, a trade association based in Belgium, reported in September 2025 that as of August 2025, battery-electric cars composed 15.8% of the European Union market share, a rise from 12.6% in the equivalent timeframe of 2024. Consequently, the smart light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger market is experiencing growth driven by the escalating use of electric vehicles (EVs).

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market?

Leading companies in the smart light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger market are concentrating on creating advanced solutions, such as upgradeable AC Level 2 charging stations, to cut costs in the long run by eliminating the necessity for frequent equipment replacements. These are EV chargers which deliver quicker AC charging and can be improved to incorporate new features or enhance charging speed. For example, in April 2024, Voltpost, a US-based EV charging solution firm, introduced an Integrated Lamppost EV Charging Solution to transform lampposts into adaptable and upgradeable AC Level 2 charging stations. Once a lamppost is equipped with the charging system, it becomes operational and users can interface with it through the company's mobile application. The app gives users the ability to locate available chargers, reserve charging times, monitor sessions, process payments, and access other pertinent data. The Voltpost EV scheme incorporates a built-in retractable cable management system for ease of access from adjoining parking areas. The system's 20-foot cable is typically sufficient to reach the vehicle's charging port, regardless of where it is parked.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market

The smart light pole electric vehicle (ev) chargermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Charger Type: Alternating Current (AC) Charger, Direct Current (DC) Charger

2) By Connectivity: Standalone, Networked

3) By Power Output: Up To 22kW, 22kW–50kW, Above 50kW

4) By Application: Public Parking, Street Parking, Commercial Complexes, Residential Areas, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Municipalities, Utilities, Commercial, Residential, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Alternating Current Charger: Slow Charging, Fast Charging, Rapid Charging

2) By Direct Current Charger: Single Port Charging, Dual Port Charging, Multi Port Charging, Ultra Fast Charging

Smart Light Pole Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the smart light pole electric vehicle (EV) charger market was led by Europe. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The global market report for smart light pole EV chargers encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

