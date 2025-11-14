United States Sphygmomanometer Market to Reach USD 1.7 billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 9.44%. | DataM Intelligence

Sphygmomanometers are essential devices for blood pressure monitoring, with growth driven by rising cardiovascular diseases, and home healthcare trends.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Sphygmomanometer Market was valued at approximately USD 690 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to around USD 1.7 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2034.According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Sphygmomanometer Market reached USD 3.12 billion in 2023, rose to USD 3.37 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.17 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases worldwide, rising geriatric population, and greater emphasis on preventive healthcare and proactive health monitoring through accurate blood pressure measurement devices. Technological advancements, including digital and automated sphygmomanometers integrated with telehealth solutions, are boosting demand across healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and home care. Additionally, government initiatives promoting health awareness and preventive care are supporting market expansion.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/sphygmomanometer-market Market Growth Drivers:-The rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases globally is a major factor accelerating the growth of the sphygmomanometer market. The increasing geriatric population and growing emphasis on preventive healthcare and regular blood pressure monitoring are creating strong demand for accurate and user-friendly sphygmomanometers in both clinical and homecare settings.-Technological advancements such as the development of digital and automated sphygmomanometers equipped with wireless connectivity and integration with telehealth platforms are further boosting the market expansion. These innovations enable real-time monitoring, remote healthcare management, and improved patient compliance, making the devices more accessible and effective for diverse patient groups.-Government initiatives promoting health awareness, preventive care programs, and chronic disease management are also significant growth drivers. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, and the rising popularity of wearable health monitoring solutions contribute to sustained market growth as healthcare providers and consumers prioritize proactive health management.Segmentation Analysis:-By ProductThe market is segmented into Electronic Sphygmomanometer, Aneroid Sphygmomanometer, and Mercury Sphygmomanometer. The Aneroid sphygmomanometer segment holds a significant market share due to its reliability and longstanding use in clinical settings. Electronic sphygmomanometers are witnessing rapid growth, driven by their accuracy, ease of use, and increasing adoption in home healthcare. Mercury sphygmomanometers, though declining due to safety concerns and regulations, still maintain a presence in some regions.-By OperationThe segmentation by operation includes Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual types. Manual sphygmomanometers dominate the market by share owing to their cost-effectiveness and traditional use in medical practices. However, automatic and semi-automatic sphygmomanometers are gaining traction due to technological advancements and consumer preference for user-friendly devices that facilitate self-monitoring.-By ConfigurationThe sphygmomanometers are configured as Portable, Desk Mounted, Floor Standing, and Wall Mounted. Portable sphygmomanometers lead the market owing to their convenience, mobility, and suitability for home and clinical use, making them highly preferred. Desk mounted, floor standing, and wall mounted configurations are primarily used in hospital and clinical environments where permanent or semi-permanent setups are needed.-By End UserThe end-user segmentation includes Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Homecare. Hospitals represent the largest share due to the high demand for reliable and continuous patient monitoring devices. Regional Insights:
-United States
The United States commands a significant share of the global sphygmomanometer market, with the market size valued at approximately USD 690 million in 2024 and projected to reach around USD 1.7 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is supported by the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread awareness about hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Strong regulatory frameworks, FDA approvals, and ongoing technological innovations such as digital sphygmomanometers with remote monitoring capabilities further drive the demand. Hospitals, home healthcare, and diagnostic centers are key end-users contributing to market expansion. Leading manufacturers and medical device companies in the U.S. continue to release next-generation blood pressure monitoring products catering to evolving healthcare needs. Hospitals, home healthcare, and diagnostic centers are key end-users contributing to market expansion. Leading manufacturers and medical device companies in the U.S. continue to release next-generation blood pressure monitoring products catering to evolving healthcare needs.-Asia-Pacific (Including Japan)Japan is a vital market within the Asia-Pacific region, where rapid urbanization, aging population, and government health initiatives drive sphygmomanometer adoption. The region benefits from increased preventive healthcare awareness and digital health trends, including telemedicine integration with sphygmomanometer devices. In Japan and its neighboring countries such as China, India, and South Korea, the healthcare infrastructure is evolving to support remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management, which accelerates market growth. Public-private partnerships and innovation within medical device manufacturing foster localized solutions aligned with regulatory standards and consumer preferences. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR globally, fueled by expanding healthcare access and rising prevalence of hypertension in the region.Competitive Landscape :-The Sphygmomanometer Market is competitive with key global players including 3B Scientific, Acoma Medical Industry Co, AmbulanceMed, American Diagnostic Corporation, Amico Group of Companies, A D Company Ltd, Bremed Ltd., Suresign Professional, and HEINE Optotechnik GmbH Co. KG. These companies emphasize product innovation, expanding their medical device portfolios, and increasing their global distribution networks to capture market share.-Leading firms such as Omron, A&D Company Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Welch Allyn, and American Diagnostic Corporation drive market growth by investing heavily in research and development for advanced digital blood pressure monitoring technologies with connectivity and user-friendly features. Strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and regulatory approvals further strengthen their market presence.-Smaller companies and startups are carving niches with specialized products like portable, wearable, or digitally integrated sphygmomanometers, contributing to innovation and competitive dynamics. These companies emphasize product innovation, expanding their medical device portfolios, and increasing their global distribution networks to capture market share.
-Leading firms such as Omron, A&D Company Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Welch Allyn, and American Diagnostic Corporation drive market growth by investing heavily in research and development for advanced digital blood pressure monitoring technologies with connectivity and user-friendly features. Strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and regulatory approvals further strengthen their market presence.
-Smaller companies and startups are carving niches with specialized products like portable, wearable, or digitally integrated sphygmomanometers, contributing to innovation and competitive dynamics. Ongoing product enhancements, including improved accuracy, ease of use, and integration with telehealth platforms, position these players as trusted providers in a growing and evolving medical devices market.

Related Reports:
1. Phototherapy Equipment Market – projected to reach US$ 746.52 million by 2033
2. Vocal Fold Augmentation Market - expected to reach US$ 2,642.8 million by 2031. DataM Intelligence offers tailored market insights based on your business needs. Requestcustomized reports to explore specific segments, regional trends, or competitive analysis.

