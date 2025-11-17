Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market Set to Reach $1.86 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for smart hospital wayfinding robots has seen considerable growth. The market, valued at $0.86 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $1.00 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This significant growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as increased demand for user-friendly navigation solutions for patients, the surge in automation adoption in healthcare facilities, a growing emphasis on reducing both staff workload and operational expenses, escalating investment in the digitization of hospitals, and a rising requirement for effective patient flow management.

The market size for intelligent hospital navigational robots is projected to vigorously expand in the forthcoming years, scaling up to $1.86 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Several factors can be credited for the predicted swell during the forecast period including the escalating focus on amplifying hospital productivity and optimising resources utilisation, increasing implementation of autonomous robots for patient support, surging requirements for instantaneous hospital navigation and tracking, growing acceptance of cloud-powered healthcare solutions, and amplified focus on infection management via touch-free technologies. Notable trends during the projected period encompass the amalgamation of AI-enabled voice and multilingual assistance, progressive developments in autonomous navigation and mapping technologies, interfacing with electronic health record systems for bespoke guidance, advancements in human-robot interaction for augmenting patient engagement, and the integration of robots with hospital mobile apps and IoT gadgets.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market?

The continued focus on treatment that puts the patient first is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the smart hospital wayfinding robot market. This patient-focused approach in healthcare emphasizes patients' unique requirements, choices, and values throughout their treatment journey. This growing shift is mainly due to enhanced patient empowerment as they have better information accessibility, leading to active participation in their care decisions. Smart hospital wayfinding robots facilitate this patient-centric treatment by minimizing the anxiety and uncertainty when navigating the intricate hospital settings, enabling patients to concentrate more on their treatment and overall health. For example, a survey by the National Health Service, a government department in the UK, noted in July 2023 that 90.3% of patients felt they were a part of their care decisions, a slight increase from 89.9% in 2022, with a steady 93.0% expressing trust and confidence in their healthcare professional as seen the previous year. As a result, the rising focus on patient-centric care is a significant factor propelling the smart hospital wayfinding robot market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market?

Major players in the Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Global Market Report 2025 include:

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Keenon Robotics Co. Ltd.

• Changi General Hospital Pte Ltd.

• UBTech Robotics Corp.

• SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

• CenTrak Inc.

• Yujin Robot Co. Ltd.

• Pudu Robotics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the smart hospital wayfinding robot industry are embracing advanced breakthroughs like medicine delivery robots to boost operational efficacy, ease employee workload, enrich patient care, and simplify the process of medicine distribution inside healthcare institutions. Medicine delivery robots are self-regulating robots that carry medications within hospitals, enhancing efficiency, decreasing staff responsibilities, and guaranteeing prompt delivery to patient care zones. For example, Changi General Hospital Pte Ltd, a medical institution based in Singapore, unveiled three robots in July 2023, namely, Edi the Robotic Navigator for patient wayfinding, MEDi the 'Smart' Medicine-Delivery-on-Wheels for effective medication transport, and BLANKi the Blanket Delivery Robot to augment patient comfort and lessen employee workload in the Emergency Department. The joint aim of these robots is to heighten efficiency, systematize operations, and offer an improved experience for patients and visitors overall. The hospital intends to extend its deployment to other parts of the campus to additionally enhance healthcare services. Preliminary feedback from employees and patients has been encouraging, showing the potential of robotics to revolutionize patient care.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market

The smart hospital wayfinding robotmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence-Based, Sensor-Based, Radio Frequency Identification, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Patient Navigation, Visitor Assistance, Asset Tracking, Emergency Response, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Display Screens, Sensors, Wheels And Motors, Cameras, Battery Systems

2) By Software: Navigation Management, Voice Recognition, Mapping And Localization, User Interface, Data Analytics

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Technical Support, Software Updates

Global Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot Market - Regional Insights

The 2025 Global Market Report for Smart Hospital Wayfinding Robot notes North America as the leading region from the preceding year. It's anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report encompasses an analysis of various regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

