Respiratory Disorders Market to Reach US$ 213.12 Billion by 2033 at 6.6% CAGR | DataM Intelligence

Respiratory disorders market to reach US$ 213.12B by 2033, driven by biologics, digital inhalers, and rising global COPD and asthma cases.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global respiratory disorders market size reached US$ 121.06 Billion in 2024 from US$ 114.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 213.12 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/respiratory-disorders-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 23 May 2025 — USA: FDA approved GSK’s Nucala (mepolizumab) for use in certain COPD patients (add-on therapy).✅ 09 Jul 2025 — USA/Global: Merck (MSD) announced it will acquire Verona Pharma for ≈$10B (adds Verona’s COPD drug Ohtuvayre to Merck’s portfolio).✅ 28 Mar 2025 — Japan: Sanofi / Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab) approved in Japan as the first-ever biologic for COPD.✅ 14 Mar 2025 — Korea: Sanofi Korea announced expanded indication for Dupixent (dupilumab) to include add-on maintenance therapy in adults.✅ 09 Jul 2025 — Europe/UK: Merck’s proposed €/$10B acquisition of Verona Pharma (UK-based) announced — transaction expected to close in Q4 2025 (pending shareholder/court approvals).✅ 22 Sep 2025 — Europe (CHMP): EMA’s CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for an expanded Dupixent indication (EU regulatory step noted).Market Geographical ShareNorth America holds a major share of the respiratory disorders market, supported by a high prevalence of asthma, COPD, and allergies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of advanced respiratory therapies. The U.S. leads the region with widespread availability of biologics, digital inhalers, and home-based respiratory care devices.Europe represents a substantial share driven by strong government-backed respiratory health programs, high awareness of environmental risk factors, and significant geriatric population. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France show strong uptake of inhaled therapeutics and non-invasive ventilation systems.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising urban pollution levels, increasing incidence of smoking-related diseases, expanding healthcare access, and growing investments in hospital infrastructure. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are emerging hotspots for innovative respiratory drug launches and device manufacturing.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/respiratory-disorders-market Key Market Drivers✅ Rising Global Burden of Chronic Respiratory DiseasesGrowing cases of asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and sleep apnea are driving rapid demand for therapeutics, oxygen therapy, and respiratory care devices worldwide.✅ Increasing Air Pollution and Environmental DegradationUrbanization, industrial emissions, and particulate matter exposure are significantly increasing respiratory disease prevalence, particularly in Asia-Pacific and major urban centers worldwide.✅ Technological Advancements in Respiratory TherapiesInnovations such as digital inhalers, smart spirometers, biologic therapies, portable oxygen concentrators, and AI-driven diagnostic tools are accelerating market growth.✅ Aging Population and Higher Vulnerability to Respiratory IllnessA growing elderly demographic globally is increasing demand for long-term respiratory care, including ventilators, oxygen systems, and chronic disease management therapies.✅ Rising Awareness and Early DiagnosisBetter screening programs, improved access to pulmonology services, and higher awareness among patients are leading to early diagnosis and consistent treatment uptake.✅ Growth of Home HealthcareThe shift toward home-based respiratory management especially for sleep apnea, COPD, and chronic oxygen therapy continues to strengthen demand for compact, user-friendly devices.Segments Covered in the Respiratory Disorders Market:By Disease Type (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Pneumonia, Cystic Fibrosis, Interstitial Lung Disease / Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Tuberculosis, and Others)By Treatment Type (Therapeutics and Devices)By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others)Regional Analysis for Respiratory Disorders Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=respiratory-disorders-market Major Key Players: GSK, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.✅ GSK — Respiratory is a core growth engine (Nucala, Trelegy, Anoro): specialty respiratory/immunology contributed materially to GSK’s recent double-digit specialty growth (Respiratory/Immunology line reported ~£3.3bn in the FY disclosure); Nucala has been cited as a primary driver of that segment’s growth.✅ AstraZeneca — One of the largest respiratory franchises (Symbicort, Breztri, Fasenra): respiratory remains a top revenue area (Fasenra alone generated ~$920M in H1-2025) but recent trial setbacks (Fasenra in a COPD smoker study) add near-term clinical risk while core respiratory sales stay sizable.✅ Boehringer Ingelheim — Strong commercial footprint in respiratory (Spiriva/maintenance COPD portfolio and antifibrotics area) and Human Pharma sales growth: Human Pharma/net sales expanded (H1-2025 Human Pharma ~€11.3bn), reflecting continued strength in respiratory products and pipeline activity.✅ Sanofi — Major player in respiratory/allergic inflammation via Dupixent (partnered with Regeneron): Dupixent has become a multi-billion euro blockbuster and is a principal driver of Sanofi’s pharma growth (Dupixent cited at multi-billion-euro sales levels in recent results).✅ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — Key respiratory/atopic disease contributor through Dupixent (co-commercialized with Sanofi): Dupixent drove meaningful revenue growth for Regeneron (Dupixent reported strong double-digit growth in 2025 reporting periods and materially lifted company revenues).Unlimited Insights. 