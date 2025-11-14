Finuit Launches AI-Powered Bank Statement Analyzer to Transform Financial Decisioning for Businesses

Finuit introduces its AI Bank Statement Analyzer, helping lenders & businesses automate data extraction, detect anomalies, & make faster financial decisions.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finuit , a rising innovator in financial technology solutions, has announced the launch of its advanced AI Bank Statement Analyzer , designed to help lenders, fintechs, NBFCs, and enterprises automate financial analysis with exceptional speed and accuracy. As businesses handle high volumes of bank statements daily for credit assessment, onboarding, and risk evaluation, Finuit’s new solution aims to eliminate manual effort and bring intelligence-led automation to financial workflows.The AI Bank Statement Analyzer leverages machine learning and pattern-recognition algorithms to extract, classify, and interpret financial data from bank statements across formats, banks, and document types. From income verification and cash flow evaluation to identifying anomalies and fraudulent activities, the tool offers a comprehensive, real-time analysis that supports faster and more reliable decision-making.“Our vision is to empower financial institutions with tools that significantly improve accuracy, reduce processing time, and minimize operational costs,” said a spokesperson for Finuit. “With our AI Bank Statement Analyzer, organizations can replace manual data entry with automated intelligence that delivers data-backed insights within seconds.”The platform supports multi-format PDF uploads, image-based statements, and scanned documents, ensuring seamless compatibility with data from various banks. Its AI engine instantly structures the data, identifies recurring patterns, categorizes transactions, and highlights financial indicators such as income stability, average balance, EMI patterns, overdrafts, cheque bounces, and high-risk transactions.Key Features of Finuit’s AI Bank Statement Analyzer:Automated Data Extraction – Converts bank statement data into structured formats within seconds.AI-Based Transaction Categorization – Identifies income, expenses, loans, EMIs, cash withdrawals, and more.Fraud & Anomaly Detection – Flags suspicious activities, inconsistencies, and unusual patterns.Advanced Cash Flow Analysis – Provides insights into financial health, income trends, and spending behavior.Multi-Format Compatibility – Supports PDFs, scans, and image-based statements from all major banks.API-Ready & Scalable – Easily integrates with loan management systems, CRMs, and digital onboarding platforms.Designed to support lenders, credit underwriting teams, and fintech platforms, Finuit’s solution drastically reduces turnaround time from hours to minutes. The analyzer also enhances compliance accuracy and reduces the risk of human errors, making the credit evaluation process more reliable and scalable.In an era where digital lending and instant decisioning are becoming business essentials, Finuit’s AI Bank Statement Analyzer helps organizations stay ahead with intelligent automation. By combining speed, accuracy, and deep financial insights, Finuit continues its mission to strengthen the financial ecosystem with next-gen AI solutions.Finuit remains committed to developing advanced products that simplify complex financial workflows and support the evolving needs of modern businesses. With the launch of this AI-powered analyzer, the company reinforces its position as a trusted technology partner for institutions seeking smarter ways to evaluate financial data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.