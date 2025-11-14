Secretary Noem Thanks DHS Law Enforcement for Not Allowing the Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History to Stop Them from Arresting the Worst of the Worst

Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, kidnappers, and drug traffickers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today issued the following statement thanking DHS law enforcement officers for their heroic arrests of dangerous and violent criminal illegal aliens during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“Thank you to every DHS team member for your dedication and resilience throughout the Democrats’ shutdown—43 days without pay for many of you—a hardship on your families. Your continued work and dedication to protecting our homeland are a testament to your patriotism,” said Secretary Noem. “You made America safer during the longest shutdown in American history. Thanks to law enforcement for their hard work during the government shutdown, these monsters--including pedophiles, kidnappers, and drug traffickers--are out of our communities. Thanks to President Trump, our government is open. Together, we will continue to deliver on our promise to the American people: securing our homeland.”

Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to nab violent offenders across the country.

Some of yesterday's arrests include:

Jesser M. Sandoval-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of assault family/household member with previous conviction in Harris County, Texas.

Felipe Antonio Ramon-Ramon, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, whose criminal history includes convictions for possessing sexual performance by a child and use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for three counts of aggravated kidnapping/ransom in Cook County, Illinois.

William Giovanni Lopez-Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for assault of a child in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Hoang Huy Lu, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for distribution of a controlled substance and dangerous drugs in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

# # #