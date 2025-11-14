Hematologic Malignancy Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 154.32 Billion by 2033 at 8.0% CAGR | DataM Intelligence

hematologic malignancy therapeutics market

Global hematologic malignancy therapeutics market to hit US$ 154.32B by 2033, propelled by CAR-T, targeted therapies, and rising cancer prevalence.

Breakthroughs in CAR-T, bispecific antibodies, and precision oncology are transforming the treatment landscape for blood cancers worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global hematologic malignancy therapeutics market reached US$ 71.80 billion in 2023, with a rise to US$ 77.06 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 154.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2025–2033.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hematologic-malignancy-therapeutics-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 2025-01-08 — Roche announces agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics (allogeneic/CAR-T capabilities) for ~$1.5B.✅ 2025-01-13 — GSK agrees to acquire IDRx to bolster its oncology pipeline (up to $1.15B deal).✅ 2025-07-30 — European Union (EMA/EC) approves belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) in combination regimens for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.✅ 2025-08-13 — South Korea MFDS approves Gilead/Kite’s CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for certain B-cell lymphomas.✅ 2025-10-10 — Bristol-Myers Squibb agrees to acquire Orbital Therapeutics (CAR-T/cell-therapy assets) for about $1.5B.✅ 2025-10-23 — U.S. FDA approves belantamab mafodotin-blmf (Blenrep) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in specified combinations.✅ 2025-11-03 — Gilead/Kite present new positive cell-therapy data (including Yescarta and investigational programs) at ASH 2025 (data reinforcing CAR-T use in blood cancers).✅ 2025-11-06 — U.S. FDA approves daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) for adults with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma.✅ 2025 (throughout year) — Multiple large pharma deals and platform buys announced in 2025 to expand cell-therapy, ADC and next-gen modality capabilities across hematologic oncology (aggregate reporting of deal surge / deal trackers).Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/hematologic-malignancy-therapeutics-market Market Geographical Share:North America holds a significant share due to the high prevalence of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, strong adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and widespread access to advanced treatment infrastructure. The region also benefits from rapid regulatory approvals and active clinical trial participation, supporting consistent revenue growth.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by the expanding cancer patient pool, improving diagnostic capabilities, and rising government spending on cancer care. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing increased approvals of biosimilars, targeted agents, and advanced cell therapies, accelerating regional growth.Market Drivers✅ Rising Global Burden of Hematologic CancersThe increasing prevalence of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma is a major driver, prompting demand for targeted and immune-based therapies.✅ Advances in Targeted & ImmunotherapiesBreakthroughs such as CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and precision medicine are transforming treatment protocols and expanding therapeutic options.✅ Expanding Approvals of Novel DrugsRegulatory bodies worldwide are accelerating approvals for next-generation therapeutics, enabling faster patient access to life-saving treatments and fueling market growth.✅ Growing Investment in Oncology R&DPublic and private sector investments in cancer research, clinical trials, and biologics manufacturing are strengthening the development pipeline for hematologic malignancy therapies.✅ Increasing Adoption of Personalized MedicineMolecular profiling, biomarkers, and genetic testing are enabling more precise treatment decisions, boosting demand for individualized therapies.✅ Rising Healthcare Expenditure & Infrastructure ImprovementsDeveloping countries are enhancing cancer care facilities and treatment access, contributing to wider adoption of advanced therapeutics.✅ Growing Awareness & Early Diagnosis ProgramsScreening initiatives and awareness campaigns are improving early detection rates, increasing the number of patients eligible for advanced therapies.Segments Covered in the Hematologic Malignancy Therapeutics Market:By Disease Condition (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma)By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Radiotherapy, Others)Regional Analysis for Hematologic Malignancy Therapeutics Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=hematologic-malignancy-therapeutics-market Major Key Players: Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc and AbbVie.✅ Sanofi — building a stronger hematology presence via anti-CD38 multiple-myeloma brand Sarclisa (reported ~€130M in sales in recent company updates), positioning Sanofi to capture share in myeloma as Sarclisa moves into earlier lines.✅ Syndax Pharmaceuticals — a small commercial/clinical-stage specialist: first commercial product Revuforj generated modest initial US net product revenue (reported $7.7M in Q4 2024), so Syndax’s market share is currently tiny but it’s a niche innovator in hematology.✅ Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation — a major incumbent with established hematology/oncology franchises (including cell-therapy and targeted agents); oncology/hematology contributes multi-billion dollar product sales in Novartis’ 2024 disclosures, keeping it among the top market shareholders.✅ GSK plc — specialty medicines (including oncology) surged in 2024 (specialty medicines turnover ~£11.8bn, oncology showing very strong growth), signalling GSK’s increasing footprint in cancer/hematology segments.✅ Johnson & Johnson — one of the largest hematology sellers: J&J reported ~$20.8B in oncology product sales for 2024 (with high-selling hematology assets such as Darzalex/Carvykti), giving it a leading share in blood-cancer therapeutics.Unlimited Insights. One Subscription: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.