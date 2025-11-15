Girls With Tattoos Announces National Casting Call for New Season of Groundbreaking Reality Series
Auditions open today
About the Show: A Documentary-Style Reality Format
Girls With Tattoos is produced in a docu-series format that follows selected women through pivotal life moments, personal transformations, and the stories behind their most meaningful ink. Each episode blends interviews, day-in-the-life filming, tattoo culture insights, and studio-based storytelling segments.
The result is an elevated, character-driven series that focuses on authenticity—not manufactured drama.
Who We’re Casting
Dakdan Entertainment is seeking women who:
Are 18 years or older
Have visible tattoos with meaningful stories behind them
Are open to sharing personal experiences, challenges, and victories
Represent a wide range of professions, cultures, and backgrounds
Embody confidence, resilience, or a transformative journey worth telling
We welcome submissions from:
Mothers, entrepreneurs, artists, first responders, educators, veterans, athletes, healthcare professionals, creatives, and women from underrepresented communities.
Tattoo artists and studios are also encouraged to nominate clients whose stories deserve a national platform.
Casting Requirements
Applicants should:
Reside in the United States
Be available for filming during assigned production windows
Be comfortable participating in interviews and on-camera conversations
Be able to provide recent photos and clear images of their tattoos
Submit a short video introduction (details in application)
Travel, lodging, and production needs are coordinated by Dakdan Entertainment for all selected participants.
How to Apply
The submission process is simple and fully digital:
Visit the casting portal: https://girlswithtattoos.dakdan.net
Complete the application with basic personal information
Upload 3–5 photos (including tattoo close-ups)
Record a brief introduction video (1–2 minutes)
Submit and await follow-up from a casting producer
QR codes are available at participating tattoo studios nationwide for quick mobile access.
A Platform Built on Authenticity and Respect
Girls With Tattoos prides itself on elevating real women with real stories. The series is committed to representation that honors its participants, respects their personal boundaries, and showcases tattoos as art, identity, and personal history.
“Tattooed women have long been misunderstood in mainstream media,” said Dan Kost, CEO of Dakdan Entertainment. “Our goal is to highlight their strength, creativity, and individuality through honest storytelling—not stereotypes.”
About Girls With Tattoos
Girls With Tattoos, produced by Dakdan Entertainment, is a reality docu-series that explores the lives, experiences, and tattoo stories of women across the country. Through intimate storytelling and high-quality production, the show celebrates empowerment, personal expression, and the evolving landscape of tattoo culture. Dakdan Entertainment is a Denver-based production company specializing in narrative development and character-driven unscripted storytelling.
Casting Information
Apply at: https://girlswithtattoos.dakdan.net
