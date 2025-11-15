Girls With Tattoos Announces National Casting Call for New Season of Groundbreaking Reality Series

Girls With Tattoos Dakdan Entertainment girls with tattoo casting flyer

Auditions open today

Tattooed women have long been misunderstood in mainstream media” — Dan Kost, CEO of Dakdan Entertainment

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dakdan Entertainment has officially opened its nationwide casting call for the next season of Girls With Tattoos , the acclaimed reality series that highlights the stories, artistry, and lived experiences of tattooed women across America. The production is seeking bold, dynamic women with powerful personal journeys who are ready to share their lives and tattoo stories on national television.About the Show: A Documentary-Style Reality FormatGirls With Tattoos is produced in a docu-series format that follows selected women through pivotal life moments, personal transformations, and the stories behind their most meaningful ink. Each episode blends interviews, day-in-the-life filming, tattoo culture insights, and studio-based storytelling segments.The result is an elevated, character-driven series that focuses on authenticity—not manufactured drama.Who We’re CastingDakdan Entertainment is seeking women who:Are 18 years or olderHave visible tattoos with meaningful stories behind themAre open to sharing personal experiences, challenges, and victoriesRepresent a wide range of professions, cultures, and backgroundsEmbody confidence, resilience, or a transformative journey worth tellingWe welcome submissions from:Mothers, entrepreneurs, artists, first responders, educators, veterans, athletes, healthcare professionals, creatives, and women from underrepresented communities.Tattoo artists and studios are also encouraged to nominate clients whose stories deserve a national platform.Casting RequirementsApplicants should:Reside in the United StatesBe available for filming during assigned production windowsBe comfortable participating in interviews and on-camera conversationsBe able to provide recent photos and clear images of their tattoosSubmit a short video introduction (details in application)Travel, lodging, and production needs are coordinated by Dakdan Entertainment for all selected participants.How to ApplyThe submission process is simple and fully digital:Visit the casting portal: https://girlswithtattoos.dakdan.net Complete the application with basic personal informationUpload 3–5 photos (including tattoo close-ups)Record a brief introduction video (1–2 minutes)Submit and await follow-up from a casting producerQR codes are available at participating tattoo studios nationwide for quick mobile access.A Platform Built on Authenticity and RespectGirls With Tattoos prides itself on elevating real women with real stories. The series is committed to representation that honors its participants, respects their personal boundaries, and showcases tattoos as art, identity, and personal history.“Tattooed women have long been misunderstood in mainstream media,” said Dan Kost, CEO of Dakdan Entertainment. “Our goal is to highlight their strength, creativity, and individuality through honest storytelling—not stereotypes.”About Girls With TattoosGirls With Tattoos, produced by Dakdan Entertainment, is a reality docu-series that explores the lives, experiences, and tattoo stories of women across the country. Through intimate storytelling and high-quality production, the show celebrates empowerment, personal expression, and the evolving landscape of tattoo culture. Dakdan Entertainment is a Denver-based production company specializing in narrative development and character-driven unscripted storytelling.Casting InformationApply at: https://girlswithtattoos.dakdan.net #TattooEmpowerment #GirlsWithTattoos #TattooCulture #WomenInMedia #InkWithPurpose

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.