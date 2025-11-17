Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, and Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Market?

The market for remote irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) monitoring has seen swift expansion in the past few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.40 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The historical growth can be linked to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, increasing knowledge about IBS and digestive wellness, escalating demand for non-invasive monitoring methods, the proliferation of digital health adoption, the surge in smartphone and wearable usage, increased healthcare spending, and an intensified focus on patient-oriented care.

In the ensuing years, the market size of remote irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) monitoring is anticipated to witness swift growth, reaching $2.53 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the escalated usage of interconnected devices for gastrointestinal tracking, increasing linkage with telehealth and online consultations, growing need for individualized treatment plans, and the broadening scope of remote patient monitoring programs. The impending period will see key trends such as technological progress in biosensors and wearable devices, breakthroughs in AI-influenced symptom tracking, progress in cloud-based health platforms, advanced research and development in gut microbiome examination, amalgamation with digital therapeutics and mobile applications, and use of data analytics for anticipative and real-time tracking.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Global Market Growth?

The increase in cases of gastrointestinal disorders, diseases that disrupt the natural workings of the digestive system and interfere with digestion and bowel operations, is fuelling the expansion of the remote irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) monitoring market. The rise of these disorders can largely be attributed to undesirable eating habits that have negative effects on gut health and digestion, leading to inflammation and digestive discomfort such as bloating. Remote IBS monitoring is useful in minimizing symptom intensity and slowing down the progression of the disease by promoting early detection of triggers and continuous management. As a result, there is an enhancement in patient outcomes and in their quality of life. Crohn's & Colitis Australia, a national organization based in Australia, forecasted in February 2025 that the number of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) instances in Australia will surge from 20,511,881 in 2023 to 23,067,771 by 2030. Consequently, the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders is propelling the growth of the remote irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Indegene

• Vivante Health

• Thryve Health

• Heali AI Corp.

• Mahana Therapeutics Inc.

• metaMe Health Inc.

• Seed Health

• Ayble Health

• Oshi health

• Salvo Health Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Industry?

Predominant firms in the remote IBS monitoring market are focusing on constructing white-label or co-branded service models to capitalize on established digital structures and clinical support systems. Such service models permit healthcare providers to offer pre-made digital health solutions under their specific brand, consolidating reliable identities with tested and proven technologies to assure speedy deployment, reduced costs, and an unbroken patient experience. For example, in May 2024, Salvo Health, an American digital gastrointestinal care company, introduced its premier remote patient monitoring (RPM) capability for gastrointestinal (GI) chronic diseases. The program introduces a novel digital care alternative for ailments like IBS, GERD, dyspepsia, celiac disease, and SIBO, allowing GI practices to combine off-site monitoring with conventional face-to-face care. Salvo outfits local GI providers with digital instruments, clinical personnel, and home-based monitoring devices via its white-label or co-branded model, assisting them in tracking HRV and linking it with patient diet, behavior, and symptoms to enhance chronic care results and practice effectiveness.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Market Report?

The remote irritable bowel syndrome (ibs) monitoringmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Devices, Software, Services

2) By Application: Diagnosis, Symptom Tracking, Treatment Management, Patient Education, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Devices: Wearable Monitoring Devices, Non-Wearable Monitoring Devices, Portable Monitoring Devices, Implantable Monitoring Devices

2) By Software: Data Analytics Software, Mobile Health Applications, Remote Monitoring Platforms, Cloud-Based Software Solutions

3) By Services: Teleconsultation Services, Data Management Services, Technical Support Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Industry?

In the 2025 Remote Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Monitoring Global Market Report, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses different regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

