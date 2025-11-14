Algorithmic Trading Market Size to Reach USD 65.2 Billion by 2032, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The global algorithmic trading market is expected to be driven by a rise in demand for reduction in transaction costs.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for quick, reliable, and efficient order execution, along with growing adoption of technologies to reduce transaction costs is expected to drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market . Moreover, several governments across the globe are formulating supportive regulations which are further helping the market to surge ahead. However, the absence of proper risk valuation techniques might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, widespread adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions in financial services might create new growth opportunities in the coming period.The global algorithmic trading market is anticipated to reach $31.49 billion by 2028. The market was valued at $12.14 billion in 2020 and is set to witness a rise at a CAGR of 12.7% during the 2021-2028 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of the latest market updates, regional landscape, and the competitive scenario of the industry.Segment Overview:The report has segmented the global algorithmic trading market on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.Based on type, the stock markets segment held the highest market share, with around one-fourth of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue on this growth trajectory during the 2021-2028 period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 16.9% during the same period.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08567 Based on component, the solution segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, with around two-thirds of the total market share and is predicted to continue its dominance during the 2021-2028 period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the same period.Based on region, the North America algorithmic trading market accounted for the highest market share in 2020 with around two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the analysis timeframe.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08567 Key Market Players:Major companies of the global algorithmic trading market which are studied in the report include 63MOONS, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Tata Consultancy Services, Virtu Financial, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd., Algo Trader AG, Software AG, Argo SE, Tethys, and Refinitiv Ltd.Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

