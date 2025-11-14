Brain Computer Interface Market Size to Reach USD 5,463.00 Million by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The global brain computer interface market is expected to witness growth owing to increasing adoption of BCI technology by various gaming industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth in the global brain computer interface market is on account of extensive adoption of BCI technology by various gaming industries. On the contrary, cyber security threats and ethical issues with respect to BCI systems might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, extensive use of sensor technology in the healthcare sector is estimated to create new avenues for growth in the industry.The global brain computer interface market is anticipated to reach $5,463.00 million by 2030. The market generated $1,488.00 million in 2020 and will rise at a CAGR of 13.9% during the 2021-2030 period. The report offers a comprehensive study of the growth drivers and opportunities, the competitive landscape of the industry, and the latest market trends.Segment Overview:The global brain computer interface market has been studied across various segments such as component, type, application, and region. By application, the healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 with around half of the total market revenue. The smart home control segment, however, is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.On the basis of Application, the healthcare segment dominated the market share globally in 2020, and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to high adoption of emerging technologies such as IoT and AR/VR in healthcare industries, which increases adoption of BCI software among them. However, the smart home control segment is the growing at a high rate as home appliances are being develop on the basis of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and IoT as this will more beneficial for physically disabled and blind people. This will create lucrative opportunity for the BCI market.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/505 By region, the North America brain computer interface market gathered the highest revenue in 2020 and is set to dominate the market by 2030. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 16.1% during the 2021-2030 timeframe.By type, the non-invasive segment held the highest market share in 2020 with around three-fourths of the total share. The invasive segment, on the other hand, is predicted to rise with the highest CAGR of 18.1% in the analysis timeframe.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/505 On the basis of component, the hardware segment dominated the overall brain computer interface market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in use of BCI related hardware and sensor among the digital industry. Most healthcare organizations have started adopting these technology to align all healthcare processes together such as patient examination and operation, which improves the overall productivity of medical staff. However, the software segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years as there has been an increase in adoption of BCI software among End User, as it ensures effective functioning of BCI software and platforms.Buy this Complete Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Market Players:The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the BCI market, which includes Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Guger Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., OpenBCI, Cortech Solutions, Inc., NeuroSky, Inc., Emotiv, Inc. and Integra LifeSciences.About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.