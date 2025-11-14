Crochet by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Crochet

Innovative Floor Lamp Design Inspired by Ancient Craft of Knitting Earns Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Alexey Danilin 's innovative floor lamp "Crochet" as the Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Danilin's design within the lighting industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases excellence in both aesthetics and functionality.Crochet's unique design, which draws inspiration from the ancient craft of knitting, holds relevance for both industry professionals and consumers alike. By combining traditional artistic elements with modern lighting technologies, Danilin's creation aligns with current trends in the lighting industry that seek to merge heritage with innovation. The lamp's practical benefits, such as its soft functional lighting and versatile applications for reading, work, and leisure, make it an attractive choice for a wide range of users.What sets Crochet apart is its distinctive form, achieved through a meticulous design process involving hundreds of hand sketches and careful modeling. The metal construction of the lamp resembles the interweaving of spokes during the knitting process, while the LED flexible cord mimics woolen threads. This attention to detail results in a visually striking and tactilely pleasing product that stands out in the market.The recognition bestowed by the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a motivator for Alexey Danilin and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. This achievement may inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of traditional crafts and modern technologies, fostering a culture of innovation within the brand.Crochet was designed by Lead designer Alexey Danilin, with Anastasia Orlova as the Product manager and Dmitry Cherednikov as the 3D visualizer.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Crochet floor lamp design at:About Alexey DanilinAlexey Danilin, born in 1987 in Germany, is a multifaceted designer with a background in fine arts. His career spans interior design, event design, and contemporary art. Danilin's works have been exhibited internationally and featured in numerous publications. Since 2014, he has been designing lighting fixtures for Maytoni, creating several hundred lamps that have garnered recognition through more than five dozen international awards in the field of object design.About MaytoniFounded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic design luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, with trendy new products developed every year. Today, Maytoni's products are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and quality in lighting design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetic appeal, sustainability, user-friendliness, light quality, durability, safety, adaptability, and originality. By meeting these stringent standards, Silver A' Design Award-winning designs contribute to advancing the lighting industry and improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By providing a platform to showcase pioneering designs and honor creative achievements, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

