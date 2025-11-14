Rotary Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Rotary Sans

Contemporary OpenType Sans-Serif Typeface Recognized for Its Distinctive Pear Drop-Shaped Ink Traps and Versatile Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Rotary Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Rotary Sans within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative typeface.Rotary Sans' recognition in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award category underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic design industry. The typeface's distinctive features, such as its pear drop-shaped ink traps and extensive glyph set, align with the evolving demands for clarity, legibility, and versatility in contemporary typography. This award serves as a testament to Rotary Sans' ability to meet and advance industry standards and practices, benefiting designers, brands, and end-users alike.Rotary Sans stands out in the market for its unique blend of geometric precision and contemporary refinement. The typeface's most distinctive feature, the pear drop-shaped ink traps, adds a subtle organic contrast to its clean, efficient letterforms. This carefully crafted balance enhances legibility while introducing a fresh visual character. With an extended Latin glyph set, alternative characters, and ligatures, Rotary Sans offers designers a versatile tool for a wide range of typographic applications, from branding to editorial use.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Rotary Sans serves as a motivation for Paul Robb, Moira Bartoloni, and the S6 Foundry team to continue pushing the boundaries of type design. The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Rotary Sans serves as a motivation for Paul Robb, Moira Bartoloni, and the S6 Foundry team to continue pushing the boundaries of type design. This achievement validates their commitment to crafting high-quality, original typefaces that address the evolving needs of the design community. The award may inspire further exploration and innovation in the development of future typeface designs, contributing to the advancement of the graphic design industry as a whole.Rotary Sans was designed by Paul Henry Robb and Moira Bartoloni. Since 2000, he is Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio focused on transforming brands and businesses. In 2020, he started S6 Foundry, which develops creative fonts by designers for designers. Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni are based in Italy.About S6 FoundryS6 is an independent digital type foundry crafting retail and custom typeface designs. They are dedicated to delivering original typefaces that address the demands of today's design landscape, catering to text and display applications and producing high-quality fonts tailored for contemporary designers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized in all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year and remains dedicated to its philanthropic mission of enhancing society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The ultimate aim is to make the world a better place by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

