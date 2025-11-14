Bellamy Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Bellamy Sans

Contemporary Sans-Serif Typeface Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication

The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and respected recognition in the field of graphic design, has announced Bellamy Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This remarkable achievement highlights the significance of Bellamy Sans within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative typeface that sets new standards for contemporary typography.Bellamy Sans stands out in the graphic design landscape for its ability to seamlessly bridge the gap between the functional clarity of mid-20th-century grotesque typefaces and the nuanced sophistication of modern design. By reinterpreting the core principles of typographic neutrality through a humanistic lens, Bellamy Sans offers a typeface that aligns with current trends and needs within the industry. Its subtle refinements and carefully crafted curves contribute to the evolution of typographic practices, making it a valuable asset for designers seeking a balance between clarity and expressive elegance.What sets Bellamy Sans apart is its unique combination of minimalist design principles and organic warmth. The typeface maintains the essential qualities of simplicity, versatility, and legibility while introducing a softened approach to the rigidity often associated with classic grotesques. The result is a typeface that effortlessly adapts to a wide range of applications, from digital interfaces to print materials, offering designers a powerful tool for effective communication and visual impact.The recognition of Bellamy Sans with the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of its creators, Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni. This achievement not only validates their design expertise but also inspires them to continue pushing the boundaries of typography and exploring new avenues for innovation. The award reinforces Salt&Pepper's commitment to delivering cutting-edge design solutions that resonate with clients and the broader design community.Bellamy Sans was designed by Paul Henry Robb and Moria Bartoloni.Interested parties may learn more about Bellamy Sans and its designers through the following channels:About Paul Robb and Moira BartoloniPaul Robb is a Creative Director and Type designer with over 30 years of experience, serving as a Professor of Graphic design at the University of Perugia and a Professor on the MA Brand design course of the Academia of Perugia. As the Creative Director for Salt&Pepper, an award-winning multidisciplinary contemporary graphic design studio, he focuses on transforming brands and businesses through expressive and authentic design. In 2020, Robb founded S6 Foundry, an independent contemporary digital type foundry crafting retail typefaces for digital and print applications. His work has been exhibited worldwide and is held in permanent museum collections.About S6 FoundryS6 is an independent digital type foundry dedicated to crafting high-quality retail and custom typeface designs. With a focus on delivering original typefaces that cater to the demands of contemporary designers, S6 produces fonts tailored for both text and display applications. The foundry's commitment to excellence and innovation positions it as a trusted resource for designers seeking top-tier typefaces that enhance their creative projects.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design. 