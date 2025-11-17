Sesame Oil Cake Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sesame Oil Cake Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the past several years, there has been consistent growth in the sesame oil cake market size. The market is projected to expand from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.06 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. A number of factors have contributed to this growth during the historical period; these include the increasing demand for protein-rich animal feed, the growing prevalence of organic and sustainable farming methods, the rise in sesame cultivation across different regions, and the boost from supportive government policies.

In the coming years, the market size of sesame oil cake is expected to consistently rise. This growth is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The increase during the forecast period can be linked to a rising preference for high-protein sesame oil cake, heightened awareness of its environmental and nutritional advantages, an increase in its use in cosmetics and personal care products, as well as an expanding adoption of organic and sustainable farming methods. Key trends predicted for the forecast period are progress in processing techniques, the production of organic fertilizers, introduction of sesame oil cake into sustainable agriculture, advancement in oil extraction technologies and the creation of carbon footprint documentation and certification.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Sesame Oil Cake Market?

The anticipation of growth in the sesame oil cakes market is fueled by an uptick in the implementation of organic and sustainable farming techniques. This manner of farming concentrates on holistic agricultural methods that are environmental-friendly, foster biodiversity, and maintain the health of the soil and ecosystem long-term. As more consumers opt for wholesome food choices free from chemicals, there's an upsurge in the uptake of farming that shuns synthetic inputs and results in naturally nourishing produce. The quality of sesame oil cake can be significantly improved through organic and sustainable farming, by yielding seeds that are abundant in nutrients and devoid of chemical treatment, all while bolstering soil wellbeing and conforming to eco-friendly cultivation methods. For instance, data from July 2024 provided by LETIS S.A. - an Argentine organization that sanctions national and international quality and sustainability standards in products, indicates an increase to 60% in the number of organic producers since 2022; a shift of 26.6%. Thus, the surge in the use of organic and sustainable farming techniques is a significant contributor to the expansion of the sesame oil cakes market. The growth of the sesame oil cake market is being fueled by an increase in the demand for animal feed due to escalating livestock production and their nutritional needs. Animal feed includes the nutrition given to livestock such as cattle, poultry, and pigs to fulfill the requirements they need for growth, health, and yield. The demand for animal feed is expanding given the increase in worldwide consumption of meat, milk, and eggs. Higher incomes in developing countries are resulting in an increase in livestock production and, as a result, a need for better quality feed. Sesame oil cake has great value in animal feed as it is high in protein and vital nutrients that bolster the growth, health, and yield of livestock such as cattle, poultry, and pigs. For example, statistics from July 2024 released by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a UK government body, reveal that the total quantity of animal feed increased to 31.1 million tonnes in 2023, a 5.9% jump from 2022, spurred by a 24% increase in inter- and intra-farm sales. Therefore, the growing demand for animal feed is expected to drive the growth of the sesame oil cake market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Sesame Oil Cake Market?

Major players in the Sesame Oil Cake Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Wilmar International Limited

• Bunge Limited

• Bunge Loders Croklaan B.V.

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

• Adani Wilmar Limited

• Fuji Oil Holdings

• Gokul Agro Resources Limited

• Olam International Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Sesame Oil Cake Sector?

Top businesses within the sesame oil cakes industry are concentrating on launching creative solutions such as sesame cake dessert that adds versatility to their product line, enhances attractiveness towards customers and generates additional income opportunities in both the food and animal feed sectors. A sesame cake dessert is a treat or dessert made from sesame oil cake, converting a residual product from the extraction of sesame oil into a nutritious food item for human consumption. For example, in February 2023, Lady M Confections, a company based in the US known for its handmade cakes, released their Sesame Ti Kuan Yin Tea Mille Crêpes Cake. This exquisite dessert consists of 20 layers of handcrafted, whisper-thin French crêpes sandwiched with creamy, nutty black sesame and airy Ti Kuan Yin oolong tea whipped cream. The cake is topped off with a black sesame glaze and a sprinkle of roasted sesame seeds, skillfully marrying traditional French baking methods with flavors inspired by Asia, including the aromatic Ti Kuan Yin tea. This unmatched cake provides a sophisticated flavor journey, perfectly putting together the earthy taste of black sesame and floral hints of oolong tea.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Sesame Oil Cake Market Growth

The sesame oil cakemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High Protein (>45%), Low Protein (≤45%)

2) By Extraction Method: Expeller Pressed, Solvent Extracted

3) By Form: Chips, Pellets, Powder

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online, Specialty Stores, Supermarket And Hypermarket

5) By Application: Animal Feed, Bioenergy Production, Fertilizer

Subsegments:

1) By High Protein (>45%): Organic High Protein, Conventional High Protein, Fermented High Protein

2) By Low Protein (≤45%): Raw Low Protein, Solvent-Extracted Low Protein, Toasted Low Protein

View the full sesame oil cake market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sesame-oil-cake-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Sesame Oil Cake Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Sesame Oil Cake, North America held the top position for the prior year. The estimated growth status for this region is included in the report. The regions detailed in the study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

