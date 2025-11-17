Global Protein Purification Equipment Market to Reach $7.54 Billion at a Steady 8.1% CAGR by 2029

Protein Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Protein Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Protein Purification Equipment Market Be By 2025?

The market for protein purification equipment has seen a significant expansion in recent years. The market, which was worth $5.09 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $5.52 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Numerous factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period including the expansion of academic capabilities in the fields of molecular and protein sciences, elevated manufacturing activity of recombinant therapies, the increasing implementation of automation and single-use workflows in laboratories, growth in contract development and manufacturing capabilities, and an influx of public and private funding for life-science infrastructures.

We can anticipate significant expansion in the protein purification equipment market in the forthcoming years, with the market predicted to reach $7.55 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The prominent factors driving this surge during the projected period include a rising need for scalable single-use purification modules, the demand for continual downstream processing solutions, an increase in the utilization of integrated process automation in manufacturing, the proliferation of bioprocessing and vaccine production hubs at the regional level, and escalating investment in proteomics-driven therapeutic pipelines. The forecast period will also witness trends such as sophisticated purification systems, breakthroughs in miniaturized chromatography and membrane technologies, custom designed affinity ligands and high-capacity resins, advancements in real-time tracking, and the use of digital twins and process analytics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Protein Purification Equipment Market Landscape?

As personalized medicine gains traction, it is anticipated to fuel the growth of the protein purification equipment market. This patient-specific approach, especially for individuals with chronic or genetic disorders, tailors treatments based on unique genetic composition, environmental factors, and a person's lifestyle. The heightened demand for personalized medicine stems from the urgent need for precise treatments for chronic and difficult-to-treat diseases. Protein purification tools facilitate the individual isolation and analysis of proteins, playing a critical role in devising personalized treatment plans. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported that the FDA gave its approval to 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases in 2023, a considerable leap from the six that were sanctioned in 2022. Consequently, this intensified focus on personalized medicine is acting as a catalyst for the protein purification equipment market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Protein Purification Equipment Market?

Major players in the Protein Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics

• Repligen Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

• ECOLAB Inc.

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Tosoh Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Protein Purification Equipment Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the protein purification equipment market are zeroing in on the development of innovative technologies like protein purification techniques that facilitate accurate extraction of target proteins, thereby ensuring their high purity and functionality for research and therapeutic purposes. Protein purification methodologies entail the use of various techniques and processes to isolate proteins in their purified form from intricate biological samples, leveraging their distinctive attributes. For instance, Cytiva, a biotech firm based in the US, unveiled its Protein Select, a protein purification technology, in November 2023. This advancement simplifies and accelerates the purification of recombinant protein. It employs a self-cleaving traceless tag in conjunction with a corresponding affinity chromatography resin, thereby standardizing the process for any protein minus the necessity for particular binding partners. This enables scientists to procure highly pure, native proteins through a straightforward protocol devoid of tag residues, allowing the process develeopers to expedite and simplify protein purification while making it more efficient.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Protein Purification Equipment Market

The protein purification equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Chromatography Systems, Electrophoresis Systems, Protein Fractionation Systems, Protein Concentration Systems, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Ion Exchange Chromatography, Affinity Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Vaccine Preparation, Genetic Engineering, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chromatography Systems: Affinity Chromatography Systems, Ion Exchange Chromatography Systems, Size Exclusion Chromatography Systems, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Systems, Mixed Mode Chromatography Systems

2) By Electrophoresis Systems: Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Capillary Electrophoresis Systems, Isoelectric Focusing Electrophoresis Systems, Two Dimensional Electrophoresis Systems, Agarose Gel Electrophoresis Systems

3) By Protein Fractionation Systems: Ultrafiltration Fractionation Systems, Precipitation Based Fractionation Systems, Centrifugation Fractionation Systems, Membrane Based Fractionation Systems, Field Flow Fractionation Systems

4) By Protein Concentration Systems: Centrifugal Concentration Systems, Ultrafiltration Concentration Systems, Lyophilization Concentration Systems, Precipitation Based Concentration Systems, Vacuum Evaporation Concentration Systems

5) By Other Product Types: Magnetic Bead Based Protein Purification Systems, Spin Column Protein Purification Systems, Dialysis Protein Purification Systems, Microplate Based Protein Purification Systems, Filter Based Protein Purification Systems

Protein Purification Equipment Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Protein Purification Equipment Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region for that year, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the forecasted timeframe. The report comprehensively encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

