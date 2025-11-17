Processed Animal Protein Market Projected to Reach $17.58 Billion with 5.5% CAGR by 2029

Processed Animal Protein Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Processed Animal Protein Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Processed Animal Protein Market Through 2025?

There has been significant growth in the processed animal protein market in the last few years. The market size is projected to increase from $13.43 billion in 2024 to $14.21 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include rising demand for animal feed, increased consumption of pet food, greater use of slaughter by-products, expansion in livestock farming, a heightened emphasis on sustainable protein sources, and increased usage in aquaculture.

Expectations indicate that the processed animal protein market is set to experience robust growth in the impending years. It is anticipated to reach $17.58 billion in 2029, portraying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors contribute to the growth during the forecast period, including the increasing adaptation of a circular economy, an expanded use of processed animal protein in fertilisers, augmenting protein demands in evolving economies, a surge in the need for environmentally friendly feed ingredients, global increase in pet ownership, and a growing preference for alternative sources of protein. The forecast period will also see key trends such as advancements in technology, protein processing innovations, progress in sustainable rendering practices, investment in research and development (R&D), innovation in feed composition, and developments in animal nutrition solutions.

Download a free sample of the processed animal protein market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29157&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Processed Animal Protein Market?

The processed animal protein market is likely to expand due to the escalating trend of pet adoption. The growing trend of viewing pets as family members, associated with the increasing humanization of animals, is augmenting pet ownership. This, in turn, is amplifying the demand for solutions comprising processed animal protein, driven by a substantial increase in pet ownership. Companies are thus compelled to integrate superior, protein-dense ingredients to meet the dietary needs of pet food compositions. For example, the World Animal Foundation, a US animal welfare organization that operates as a non-profit, reported in July 2025 that there was a slight annual increase of 0.4% in cat adoptions from animal shelters in 2023. This equates to a rise of 17,153 adoptions from the prior year. Consequently, the heightened adoption of pets is spurring the demand in the processed animal protein market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Processed Animal Protein Market?

Major players in the Processed Animal Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• JBS S.A.

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Tönnies Holding ApS & Co. KG

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Tessenderlo Group N.V.

• SARIA SE & Co. KG

• Sanimax Inc.

• Baker Commodities Inc.

• West Coast Reduction Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Processed Animal Protein Sector?

Leading firms in the processed animal protein market are concentrating on embracing technological advancements in processing techniques like X-ray imaging systems to enhance processing efficiency, quality control, and detection of contaminants. These cutting-edge inspection technologies using high-resolution X-rays and image analysis software can detect bones, foreign objects, and faults in animal protein products during processing. It offers capabilities such as instant analysis, automated fault rejection, and optimisation of yield. For instance, in August 2023, Eagle Product Inspection, a company based in the US known for inspection and processing technologies in the animal protein industry, introduced MAXIMIZER RMI. This X-ray inspection system has been specifically designed to bolster bone detection and remove contaminants in poultry and meat processing lines. It comes with a dual-lane capability that can process up to 120 pieces per lane each minute, integrated with SimulTask PRO image analysis software, and automatic rejection management system. The MAXIMIZER RMI enhances the production of processed animal proteins by escalating automation, throughput, and product quality, and it lessens the necessity for manual inspections, ensuring safer and superior grade protein outputs.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Processed Animal Protein Market

The processed animal proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Powder, Pellets, Granules, Liquids

2) By Animal Source: Beef, Pork, Poultry, Fish, Other Animal Sources

3) By Processing Methods: Rendering, Hydrolysis, Drying And Milling, Defatting And Fractionation, Sterilization And Heat Treatment

4) By Application: Livestock Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Industrial Uses, Pet Food, Organic Fertilizers, Other Applications

5) By End User: Compound Feed Manufacturers, Integrators And Large Farms, Aquaculture Producers, Pet Food Manufacturers, Fertilizer Producers, Distributors And Traders, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Spray-Dried Powder, Freeze-Dried Powder, Meal-Based Powder, Defatted Powder

2) By Pellets: Fish Pellets, Poultry Pellets, Blood Pellets, Meat And Bone Pellets

3) By Granules: Extruded Granules, Agglomerated Granules, Coated Granules

4) By Liquids: Liquid Protein Concentrate, Hydrolyzed Protein Solution, Enzyme-treated Liquid Protein

View the full processed animal protein market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/processed-animal-protein-global-market-report

Global Processed Animal Protein Market - Regional Insights

In the Processed Animal Protein Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. The report anticipates that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the future. The study encompasses a variety of regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Processed Animal Protein Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Animal Feed Protein Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-feed-protein-global-market-report

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-based-protein-supplements-global-market-report

Processed Meat Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/processed-meat-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.