Expert panel to review South Australia’s lobbying laws

Release date: 13/11/25

South Australia’s lobbyist laws will be examined by an independent panel, which includes a senior Supreme Court judge.

The review builds on the state Labor government’s agenda of significant democratic reform, following the recent implementation of South Australia’s world-leading ban on political donations.

The Honourable President Mark Livesey, President of the Court of Appeal, will be joined by respected university leader Professor John Williams AM, and social services leader Professor Peter Sandeman AM on the review panel.

The review aims to ensure South Australia’s lobbyist laws are fit for purpose, and the review panel will be tasked with making recommendations for reform. This review will build on the work already undertaken by the Centre for Public Integrity at a federal level, and will look at recommendations made by the Independent Commission Against Corruption’s 2024 report into lobbying.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government is firmly committed to strengthening South Australia’s democracy.

With our world-leading ban on political donations, South Australia is leading the way in democratic reform in getting money out of politics and helping restore trust in politics.

Trust in our democracy and institutions are crucial. This review of the Lobbyists Act will ensure we receive expert advice around the current legislation.

I look forward to receiving the recommendations from the review panel.

