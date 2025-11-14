Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso host G20 Rural Women Engagement in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government and First Rand, will host the G20 Rural Women Engagement on Friday, 14 November 2025, in KwaMshwathi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 November 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: uMshwathi Local Municipality, Mehlwenkosi Sports Field – Ward 11.

The G20 Rural Women engagement will deliberate on the three priority areas of the Empowerment of Women Working Group (EWWG) priorities – Care Economy, Financial Inclusion, and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) within the rural economy.

This engagement seeks to elevate the voices of rural women and strengthen policies that enhance their participation in economic decision-making, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Through collaboration with governments, civil society, and the private sector, the G20 aims to promote equitable access to resources, education, and innovation tools that enable rural women to thrive in the evolving global economy.

Media Enquiries Contact:

Cassius Selala, Head of Communication, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Cell: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 083 406 6496.



#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica