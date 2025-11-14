Border Management Authority on the passengers at OR Tambo International Airport

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has confirmed that 153 Palestinian travellers arrived at OR Tambo International Airport at about 08:15 this morning, 13 November 2025, through a charter flight from Lift Global Airways from Kenya. During the standard interview process conducted by BMA immigration officers, the group did not indicate their duration of stay in the country or the address of their accommodation in South Africa. The travellers also did not have the customary departure stamps in their passports.

Following their failure to pass the immigration test and given that none of the travellers expressed an intention to apply for asylum, they were initially denied entry. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently received correspondence from Gift of the Givers, expressing their commitment to accommodate the travellers during their stay.

Following this verification and intervention, the travellers have been admitted this evening. By the time of admission, 23 of the 153 travellers had already transferred from South Africa to their ultimate destinations. Therefore, only the remaining 130 passengers were processed into the country, under the care of Gift of the Givers.

Given that Palestinians are eligible for 90-day visa-exempt travel to South Africa, they have been processed as per normal and will be required to adhere to all conditions of entry. The BMA will continue to strictly uphold the legal and regulatory frameworks of the Republic of South Africa.

Media enquiries contact:

Mmemme Mogotsi, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Marketing

Cell: 072 856 4288

#GovZAUpdates