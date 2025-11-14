Project Enduring Peace Offers Perspective on the Ending of New Film 'A House of Dynamite'

Project Enduring Peace (PEP) outlines a strategic framework aimed at building preventative peace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new film by director Kathryn Bigelow, A House of Dynamite, examines the risks associated with modern global security systems. The film uses the metaphor of a “house built on explosives” to highlight increasing concerns about nuclear weapons, cyber vulnerabilities, and emerging autonomous weapon technologies.A recent Los Angeles Times essay by Jerry Brown, Executive Chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and former Governor of California, and Alexandra Bell, CEO of the Bulletin and former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Nuclear Affairs, underscores these issues. In the essay, they warn that current geopolitical tensions and technological advances could lead to rapid escalation if left unaddressed.Historical Context and Contemporary RisksDrawing a parallel to the 1964 Cold War film Fail Safe, A House of Dynamite presents its subject matter in the tradition of works that have raised public awareness about global security. While the historical context has changed, the film suggests that today’s landscape includes a broader array of potential triggers for conflict, from nuclear arsenals to cyber operations.Moving From Awareness to Policy DiscussionIn their article, Brown and Bell argue that “the public must reenter the conversation and start asking leaders questions they have avoided for way too long.” Project Enduring Peace (PEP) states that public engagement is essential but believes additional steps are needed to address the structural conditions that allow armed conflict to persist. Following World War II, treaties such as the Kellogg-Briand Pact and the United Nations Charter sought to reduce the likelihood of war, but many provisions relied on voluntary compliance. PEP notes that despite these efforts, nuclear stockpiles and conventional conflicts remain a significant challenge.According to the organization, current technological and diplomatic tools could support new approaches to conflict prevention. These include global monitoring systems capable of detecting potential military activity, rapid international communication that can facilitate de-escalation, and historical examples of multi-state “peace systems,” such as the Iroquois Confederacy and the European Union, which demonstrate methods of maintaining stability through cooperation.PEP’s stated mission is to bring together peace organizations and civic stakeholders to advocate for an enforceable International Peace Treaty intended to reduce the likelihood of war among nations.Public Engagement OpportunitiesProject Enduring Peace has released additional resources on its website for those interested in its approach to international conflict prevention. These include an overview of “peace systems,” a short video explaining the organization’s proposals, and a change.org petition encouraging the United Nations to begin discussions on a potential modern treaty framework.About Project Enduring Peace (PEP)Project Enduring Peace (PEP) is a women-led initiative focused on uniting peace organizations, civic leaders, and members of the public around the goal of reducing the risk of war between nations. Drawing on historical precedents such as the Kellogg-Briand Pact, the UN Charter, and research on cooperative peace systems, PEP works to promote public understanding and advocate for renewed international dialogue on long-term conflict prevention. The organization was co-founded by biologist and author Dr. Judith Hand and a team of women leaders dedicated to advancing global peace initiatives.

Ending War is Possible: Here's Why and How

