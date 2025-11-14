Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Embarks on Essential Repairs and Environmental Upgrades to Better Serve East End

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) Logo Repairs and upgrade of the sewerage system (Photo credit: SASF) SASF Volunteers at July 4th parade (Photo credit: SASF) Interior repair and renewal (Photo credit: SASF) Temporary facilities with Repair Project underway (Photo credit: SASF)

SASF Builds for the Future with facility upgrades aiming to ensure no tail is left behind in the Hamptons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF), one of Long Island’s leading community resources for animal welfare, is currently undertaking a major repair and environmental modernization project to bring its facilities up to current standards and ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations.Unlike most shelters, the Southampton Animal Shelter is unique in its open-admission obligation whereby it accepts every animal in need, regardless of breed, age, health, or circumstance. That mission makes it one of the few organizations on the East End capable of serving as a true safety net for both animals and the residents who rely on its compassion and expertise.While the Town of Southampton owns the shelter property itself, the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation bears responsibility for its maintenance, operation, and improvement. Recognizing the aging condition of the building and systems, SASF has undertaken a comprehensive repair and upgrade program to modernize the structure and meet new environmental directives, which was originally built over 26 years ago and has been run by the SASF for the past sixteen years.Thanks to a combination of secured grants, community contributions, and matched funding, the Foundation will replace outdated and inefficient infrastructure, with a focus on upgrading the existing sewerage and sanitation systems to meet the latest environmental requirements. The plan also calls for renewed flooring, full interior and exterior redecoration, and modernization of animal care and public-facing areas to improve welfare conditions and visitor experience alike.“This is about ensuring that our shelter embodies both strength and compassion reflecting the true spirit of its mission it represents,” says Executive Director Chris Teakle of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, “We take in every animal that comes through our doors. It is not just a responsibility; it is a promise to this community. These repairs and upgrades ensure we can continue to fulfill that promise safely, humanely, and sustainably.”The upgrades will safeguard the Foundation’s ability to deliver critical services—from rescue and adoption to humane education and veterinary outreach—while reducing its environmental footprint and improving energy and waste efficiency.The repair and upgrade program has required the entire operation to be relocated to a series of temporary facilities to ensure the Shelter remains safe and accessible throughout the project. Cats available for adoption have been moved to a property in Southampton, while dogs are being housed in temporary kennels on-site in the parking lot and at a location in Westhampton. Work began on October 1st, 2025 and is expected to be completed by Spring 2026. The out of pocket cost to the SASF of this project is anticipated to be approximately $350,000+.SASF invites community members, donors, and local businesses to join in supporting this vital project.About the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, open-admission, no-kill shelter dedicated to caring for homeless animals in our community and connecting them with loving, forever homes. Relying on the generosity of our supporters and volunteers, we provide a vital steppingstone for these animals—offering housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation during their time with us.Since the Town of Southampton dissolved its original shelter 16 years ago, leading to the formation of SASF, we have remained committed to the well-being of animals across the 18 hamlets and 7 incorporated villages in our area. But our reach extends beyond our local community: we rescue dogs from “kill shelters” throughout Long Island and New York City – as well as urgent situations across the country whenever possible.Recognized as a leading shelter on Long Island, we take pride in successfully placing hundreds of animals into loving homes each year. Since 2010, our adoption rates have surged, thanks in part to a suite of enhanced services—including a low-cost veterinary clinic that conducts medical evaluations and provides ongoing care, public spay and neuter programs, microchipping, and vaccinations.Our training and behavior department employs a prestigious program that socializes, integrates, and enriches shelter dogs, significantly increasing their chances of adoption. Through our unwavering commitment and comprehensive services, SASF strives to ensure that every animal in our care finds a second chance at happiness—because we believe it’s never too late for love.For additional information, please visit www.sasf.org IG: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelterfo6822

