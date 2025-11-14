Statement on Speaker Hall and President Pro Tempore Berger’s Refusal to Fund Medicaid

Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on Speaker Destin Hall and President Pro Tempore Phil Berger’s failure to fund Medicaid:



“Speaker Hall and President Pro Tempore Berger would rather come up with excuses than fund Medicaid for the people of North Carolina. This is the latest example of their dysfunction that has become the norm of the North Carolina’s General Assembly. The Republican majority has made the time to damage our democracy with their gerrymander. But when it comes time to protect people’s health care? When it comes time to enact a comprehensive budget? They’re on vacation, and they’ll see us next year. All while North Carolina families pay the price. That’s unacceptable.

“The impact of their failure will have profound consequences for North Carolinians. They are forcing health care providers to make painful decisions to stop accepting Medicaid patients, cut salaries, reduce critical services, or close altogether. NCDHHS can’t put health care costs on a credit card. The longer the General Assembly refuses to fund our Medicaid program, the more they erode our health care system.

“I will keep fighting for the health care of North Carolinians. I urge your representatives to do the same. And I call on North Carolinians to tell their representatives and senators to do their jobs.”