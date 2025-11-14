Actor Dermot Mulroney Joins The Lost Horses Campaign in New PSA Honoring Veterans and America’s Horses

The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart, Taken Away The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart, The Hero The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart, Forest The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart, Forest No.2

Actor Dermot Mulroney narrates a new PSA urging Congress to pass the SAFE Act and end horse slaughter, spotlighting the bond between veterans and horses.

Some horses are lucky enough to find safety in the arms of heroes. But without the SAFE Act, that protection is never guaranteed.” — Dermot Mulroney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Wild Beauty Foundation announced the release of a powerful new public service announcement, “The Lost Horses: A Veteran’s Heart,” narrated by acclaimed actor Dermot Mulroney, urging Congress to pass the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act and permanently end the slaughter of horses in the United States.

Mulroney—whose celebrated career spans My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County, New Girl, Shameless, and Succession—lends his voice to the PSA, a moving story about a retired workhorse and a military veteran who find healing in each other.

In the film, Mulroney reflects on the bond between the two: “He embodied dedication, strength, and spirit… loyal and unyielding,” he narrates, later reminding viewers that “there are always second chapters, if you’re just given a chance.”

The PSA echoes a striking message—that a veteran knows what it means to give everything. So does a horse. Through scenes of resilience, quiet strength, and redemption, the spot illustrates how horses have stood beside humans in war, in work, and in struggle—yet remain unprotected under federal law.

“Some horses are lucky enough to find safety in the arms of heroes,” Mulroney says. “But without the SAFE Act, that protection is never guaranteed.”

The PSA also features U.S. Marine veteran Brian Lawson, who served for 24 years before finding healing through his bond with horses. Like so many veterans navigating the invisible wounds of service, Brian discovered in horses a quiet understanding that words often fail to reach. His partnership with his rescued workhorse reinforces the film’s message—that trust can be rebuilt, and that both humans and horses deserve dignity, safety, and a second chapter. Brian’s real-life journey anchors the PSA in truth and underscores the urgent need for federal protections.

WBF founder and filmmaker Ashley Avis, best known for writing and directing Disney’s Black Beauty starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy, along with the Critics Choice–nominated documentary Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West, emphasized the urgency of this moment.

“Horses have carried our nation—literally and symbolically—through war, through hardship, and into modern life,” said Avis. “They are deeply emotional, empathetic beings. Our veterans know this bond intimately. Through the Lost Horses campaign, and with the teamwork of other organizations joining us in the effort, we hope Congress finally acts to give America’s horses the protection they deserve.”

The Wild Beauty Foundation’s national initiative shines a critical spotlight on the thousands of equines—companion horses, showjumpers, workhorses, and wild horses—who vanish through the slaughter pipeline every year. Despite their loyalty, service, and emotional intelligence, an estimated 20,000 American horses are exported annually to slaughter in Mexico and Canada.

The PSA reinforces what countless advocates, veterans, families, and horse lovers already know: every horse deserves a second chapter, and permanent federal protection is long overdue.

For more information about The Wild Beauty Foundation and The Lost Horses campaign, visit losthorses.org.

The Lost Horses: A Veteran's Heart

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.