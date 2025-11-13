Iowa Attorney Pleads Guilty to Making a False Statement to Iowa Medicaid

An Iowa attorney who made a false statement to Iowa Medicaid pled guilty on October 30, 2025, in federal court in Sioux City. Timothy Mark Anderson, age 66, from Garner, Iowa, was convicted of one count of false statement relating to a health care matter.

At his plea hearing and in a plea agreement, Anderson admitted that he was a licensed attorney in the State of Iowa. Anderson offered financial, tax, and estate planning services to the public from his law office in Garner. Anderson’s legal services included assisting elderly clients on Medicaid eligibility.

Medicaid is a cooperative federal-state health care benefit program for low-income persons and others, including the elderly. As part of his legal services, Anderson prepared and submitted applications for Iowa Medicaid-funded nursing home care. Iowa Medicaid has rules for eligibility, including an evaluation of the financial resources available to the applicant. In determining the resources of an individual and spouse, one automobile is excluded regardless of value if it complies with, among other things, the requirements of the state law in which the application is filed.

In 2021, Father-1 and Mother-1 were two elderly married persons. Father-1 and Mother-1 had over $400,000 in assets, including a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $30,000, but wished to become eligible for Iowa Medicaid, have Iowa Medicaid pay for nursing home expenses, and pass on their assets to their heirs. Father-1 was receiving nursing home care at the time without public assistance.

In October 2021, Anderson deposited a $186,000 check from Mother-1 into his personal savings account, provided Mother-1 a certificate of title to a 1961 Rolls Royce Phantom V, and signed the title for that vehicle over to her. Anderson also created a bill of sale for this transaction, stating that the car was transferred on October 18, 2021. Two days earlier, on October 16, 2021, Anderson was driving the 1961 Rolls Royce and was involved in an accident. The 1961 Rolls Royce suffered front-end damage, was inoperable, and was towed to a farm shop.

On November 4, 2021, Anderson wrote Iowa Medicaid and provided a series of documents to qualify Father-1 for Iowa Medicaid benefits. Among other things, Anderson provided a document that stated that the Rolls Royce had a fair market value of $194,000. At the time Anderson submitted the form to Iowa Medicaid, he knew that the fair market value of that vehicle was not $194,000.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Anderson remains released pending sentencing. Anderson faces a possible maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy L. Vavricek and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case file number is 25-CR-3053.

