Romanian National Pleads Guilty to Online Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme

ALBUQUERQUE – A Romanian national pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent scheme that used fake business websites and false identities to steal more than $1.18 million from consumers across the country.

According to court documents, from May 26, 2023, through June 25, 2024, Claudiu Pesteleu, a Romanian national illegally present in the United States, and his co-conspirators devised a scheme in which certain co-conspirators would create fake websites that appeared to represent legitimate businesses selling vehicles and equipment. When consumers inquired about making purchases, the conspirators instructed them to wire payment to bank accounts that Pesteleu had opened using false identity documents and sham business names. After receiving the payments, the conspirators stopped communicating with the consumers and never delivered any products.

To help conceal the scheme, Pesteleu obtained false identity documents, including foreign passports, and opened multiple bank accounts in those names. Pesteleu admitted that at least one victim was located in New Mexico and that the scheme caused a total loss of approximately $1,800,000. Pesteleu also admitted to conducting numerous financial transactions with the stolen funds, including cash withdrawals and transfers exceeding $10,000, to disguise the source and ownership of the money.

Pesteleu pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. At sentencing, Pesteleu faces up to 20 years in prison. Upon his release from prison, Pesteleu will be subject to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Ryan G. McRae, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, made the announcement today.

The Homeland Security Investigations Deming investigated this case with assistance from the Gainesville, Florida Police Department. Las Cruces Criminal Chief Richard Williams and Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Gardner are prosecuting the case.

This press release was posted November 13, after the end of the federal government shutdown.