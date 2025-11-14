Early Momentum for Bestselling Author Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy’s New Book The Four Sacred Portals

The Four Sacred Portals by Bestselling author Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy

The Four Sacred Portals Achieves #1 New Release in Sacred Geometry and Strong Rankings Across New Thought and Spiritual Healing Categories

This is a new and valuable approach to transformation work. The Four Portals are powerful and brilliant. I love this work.” — Jack Canfield, Co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul®

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Dr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy is celebrating the early success of her newest book, The Four Sacred Portals : Your Journey of Wholeness and Deep Kinship with Life, which officially launched on November 11, 2025 and has already hit Amazon ’s #1 for Sacred Geometry for new releases .Since its release this week, the book has made a remarkable rise in new releases across several Amazon categories, including:#1 in Sacred Geometry#3 in New Thought#13 Mental & Spiritual HealingRankings shift daily, but the upward momentum reflects the profound resonance readers are already experiencing with the book’s message.Following her internationally bestselling works Deep Living with the Enneagram and Deep Coaching, this long-awaited release marks a new chapter in Dr. Howe-Murphy’s lifelong journey integrating psychology, spirituality, and presence-based transformation.Rooted in more than two decades of research, teaching, and spiritual inquiry, The Four Sacred Portals introduces the EnneaCrossings™ map, a powerful framework guiding readers through four gateways of transformation: Sacred Holding, Sacred Trust, Sacred Connectedness, and Sacred Engagement.Through deep wisdom, reflection, and real-life stories, the book invites readers to move beyond the cycle of self-improvement and rediscover their innate wholeness and belonging in the web of life.Praise for the book continues to grow:“Her work is not theoretical; it is deeply lived, lovingly articulated, and generously shared. The Four Sacred Portals is a gift for all who seek to live from their authentic truth, in harmony with the web of life.”— Dr. Deborah Threadgill Egerton, Author of Know Justice, Know Peace and The Enneagram Made Easy"For anyone navigating the complexity of inner and outer change, this book is both a sanctuary and a call. It reminds us that we are not alone, that we are not separate, and that what calls us—calls us home.”—Dr. Mary Filice, Co-founder, Enneagram Collaborative Global, The Method of Transformation™, and The Attuned Parent ProjectReflecting on the book’s origin, Dr. Howe-Murphy shares:“Writing this book was a spiritual calling. The Four Sacred Portals emerged from an unexpected symbol that revealed itself more than a decade ago. It offers a map for healing the sense of separation within ourselves and between one another—reminding us that wholeness is not something we earn or achieve. Arising from within, it is yours to reconnect with.”The launch was celebrated on 11/11 with a Global Celebratory Circle, bringing together readers, practitioners, and seekers from around the world for meditation, a live reading, and a shared moment of presence.Dr. Howe-Murphy, founder of the Deep Coaching Institute and co-founder of Deep Living Lab , has trained and mentored professionals worldwide in presence-informed transformation. Her work has influenced coaches, spiritual teachers, and healing practitioners across disciplines.The Four Sacred Portals is available now through Amazon and major retailers.About the AuthorDr. Roxanne Howe-Murphy, EdD is a bestselling author, teacher, and elder whose pioneering work bridges consciousness, psychology, and spirituality. Her books and teachings have helped thousands awaken to their inherent wholeness. She lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where nature, music, and the mystery of life continue to shape her explorations.

