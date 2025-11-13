Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters to Review Mailing and Make Any Corrections

Making necessary updates ensures an accurate voter list ahead of the 2026 elections

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today reminded voters to review and, if necessary, respond to the mailing sent to all active registered Rhode Island voters last week. Reviewing the mailing and making necessary corrections helps keep Rhode Island's voter list accurate and elections fair, and it ensures voters are eligible to vote in the 2026 elections.

"We are encouraged by the response to the voter list maintenance mailing so far," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "This mailing, along with many other voter list maintenance activities, helps us maintain accurate voter lists – which are necessary to administer fair and secure elections. Reviewing and responding to this mailing is your chance to be an active citizen."

Voters should have begun receiving the mailing last week. The mailing is in a white envelope with yellow markings and an "Official Election Mail" decal. Voters are asked to review the information in the enclosed letter, then update any inaccurate or outdated information at vote.ri.gov or by mail using the form on the back of the letter. Voters who don't have changes to their voter information do not need to send the letter back or take any action.

If voters receive a letter addressed to a person who does not live at their address, it is requested that they write "Not at this address" above the address on the envelope and return the envelope to their mail carrier. Returning the envelope allows election officials to begin the process of legally removing the person from the voter rolls.

Rhode Islanders who have not yet received a mailing or who have misplaced their envelope should review their voter record at vote.ri.gov to ensure their information is up to date.

"Our team at the Elections Division is available to assist Rhode Islanders who have questions or need help updating their voter record," said Kathy Placencia, Director of Elections. "Voter list maintenance is one of the most important functions of the Elections Division, and we hope all Rhode Island voters will take this opportunity to review and update their records."

Any voter needing assistance updating their record can call the Department of State Elections Division at 401-222-2340 or their local Board of Canvassers' office. More information on this mailing and a list of frequently asked questions can be found at sos.ri.gov/mailing.

###