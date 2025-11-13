Government Provides Funding to Prince Albert Police for New Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation Team Equipment

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 13, 2025

Government is providing over $54,000 through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to the Prince Albert Police Service for the purchase of new communications equipment. An equal amount will also be provided to the provincial Victims' Fund, to support victims of crime and aid in the delivery of community programming.

"Our government is proud to support the Prince Albert Police Service as they work to ensure the safety and security of neighbourhoods and families in our community and surrounding areas," Prince Albert Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun said on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod K.C. "This investment will advance policing operations by increasing synergy between police and crisis intervention teams, and support officers in providing awareness and direction to the public on how to stay safe in active situations."

The funding will be used to purchase 12 voice projection units and a tactical video phone for the Prince Albert Police Service's Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation Team. This equipment will enhance the Team's ability to maintain secure communication and maintain officer and public safety during high-risk incidents by reducing the risk of miscommunication and improving tactical effectiveness.

“The addition of voice projection units and a tactical video phone will greatly enhance our ability to communicate clearly and safely during high-risk incidents,” Prince Albert Police Inspector Craig Mushka said. “This investment strengthens our Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams, improving coordination, situational awareness, and the safe resolution of critical events for our community.”

The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund includes forfeited cash and the proceeds of other forfeited assets which are converted into cash. Distributions from the fund are intended to enhance public safety and assist victims and are made at least once per fiscal year when resources allow. Since its inception in 2009, over $10 million has gone back into Saskatchewan communities.

Most of the proceeds forfeited result from drug trafficking activity in Saskatchewan communities. Making these profits unavailable disrupts and deters future activity as traffickers are unable to purchase additional drugs to re-sell. Since April 2024, the Civil Forfeiture Office has forfeited approximately $635,000 in illegal proceeds related to fentanyl trafficking. This is the equivalent of approximately 63,500 individual doses of fentanyl.

Distributions approved in fall 2025 total over $1.6 million. In 2024-25, over $1.1 million was approved for distribution to police operations, the Victims' Fund, and community organizations.

