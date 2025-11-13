Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Concludes Investigation into Officer Involved Shooting on Red Earth Cree Nation

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 13, 2025

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding an officer-involved shooting that had taken place that morning on the Red Earth Cree Nation. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online here.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

