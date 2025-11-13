Estevan to Receive $656,000 in Funding for Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 13, 2025

The City of Estevan will receive $656,000 from the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2025-26. This funding will continue to support five police positions within the Estevan Police Service, including two Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) positions, one Enhanced Community Policing position, one member of the Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force, and one position with the Police and Crisis Team (PACT).

"This investment strengthens the Estevan Police Service's ability to serve and protect," Mental Health and Addictions Minister and Estevan-Big Muddy MLA Lori Carr said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "We remain committed to supporting law enforcement efforts in Estevan that contribute to safe and secure communities and effective policing initiatives."

CTSS works to reduce serious collisions and fatalities in Saskatchewan. As part of this initiative, SGI will contribute $180,000 to fund one of the two officer positions in Estevan.

In addition to CTSS, the Municipal Police Grants program will continue to support Enhanced Community Policing and PACT initiatives throughout Estevan, along with other targeted policing initiatives. PACT teams pair police officers with mental health professionals to respond to individuals experiencing mental health crises. While, the Organized/Serious Crimes Task Force investigates and disrupts organized criminal activity.

"The City of Estevan extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety for their continued commitment to community safety through the Municipal Police Grants program," Estevan Mayor Anthony Sernick said. "This investment ensures that our officers have the tools and support necessary to effectively serve and protect the citizens of Estevan."

"The evolving landscape of law enforcement today continues to challenge resources and significantly enhance financial accountability," Chief of Estevan Police Service Jamie Bluden said. "To effectively maintain community safety, fostering a strong partnership with the provincial government is crucial. This year, the Estevan Police Service will receive $656,000 in provincial funding to support our operations. Without this commitment from the provincial government, our ability to ensure a safe community would be substantially compromised."

Since 1998, the Government of Saskatchewan has offered financial support to municipal police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. Currently, the initiative funds 160 specialized policing positions in nine municipal departments throughout the province.

